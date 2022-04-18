WV residents must register by Tuesday to vote in primary

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia residents have until close of business Tuesday to register to vote or update their registration for the May 10 primary.

It is especially important for voters who have moved to a different address, changed their name or want to change political party to update registration, Secretary of State Mac Warner’s office said in a news release.

Registration can be completed online at GoVoteWV.com by close of business Tuesday; by mailing a paper application to the county clerk, postmarked by Tuesday; or in person at the offices of the county clerk, secretary of state, Division of Motor Vehicles, pubic assistance, agencies serving people with disabilities and military recruiting agencies, the release said.

More information on the primary election is also available at GoVoteWV.com.