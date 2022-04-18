Sacramento’s Land Park to experience major changes

TUOLUMNE COUNTY (CBS13) – Water officials are about to let a lot of water out of Lake Don Pedro to help sweep newly hatched salmon out to sea. Officials are also warning people about the Tuolumne River in Modesto, which is expected to rise eleven times its current level. The water is expected to rise 4 to 6 feet in the next 24 hours. The Turlock Irrigation District is warning hikers, anglers, and other visitors to stay out of the water. “The water is going to be very cold because we’ve increased the flow, so if you get into the river hypothermia can...

TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO