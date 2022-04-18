Sacramento’s Land Park to experience major changes

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A new state mandate will require residents of Sacramento to begin organics waste recycling on July 1st 2022, said the City of Sacramento.
California Senate Bill 1383 requires the recycling of organic matter to reduce short-lived climate pollutants in landfills due to the large number of food scraps discarded each year.
“We know many of our customers are eager to have this program start, but it’s important to wait until July 1 before adding food waste to your yard/green waste containers,” says Erin Treadwell, integrated waste compliance manager for the Recycling and Solid Waste Division. “We will be using...
Comments / 1