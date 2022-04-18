ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Sacramento’s Land Park to experience major changes

By Max Davis-Housefield
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Sacramento Zoo is investigating a move to Elk Grove and Fairytale Town is beginning its...

CBS Sacramento

Tiny Home Community Could Be Coming To Old Grocery Store Site In South Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A new tiny house community could be coming to South Sacramento. County leaders have announced plans for 100 tiny homes made from pallets at the corner of Power Inn and Florin roads. The site used to be a grocery store. It still needs approval from the board of supervisors. If the project gets the green light, it could open as early as this summer.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Cherry blossom park coming to Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Cherry blossoms attract big crowds in Japan and Washington, D.C. But now, Sacramento will get its own cherry blossom park with the hope of attracting people to enjoy the trees and river. The city's Hanami Line will be at Robert Matsui Waterfront Park. It's a project...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KTLA

Best counties to retire to in California

Buyers and sellers of real estate alike—when asked what are the three most essential considerations about a property—will nearly always reply “location, location, location.” While this answer is sometimes tongue-in-cheek, it is often quite accurate, and this reply perhaps applies to retirees more than any other demographic. Settling down after a lifetime of working and […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Restaurant Review

The Top 5 Most Popular American Restaurants in Stockton, California

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Stockton is a city located in northern California and offers visitors an exciting variety of dining options. From buggers to delicious desserts, the city has something for everyone. If you are looking for the best place to enjoy delicious American recipes, you are at the right place. Don’t miss to check the following top five most popular American restaurants in the city.
STOCKTON, CA
KCRA.com

New park opens in south Sacramento named for Susan B. Anthony

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A new park was unveiled in south Sacramento on Saturday. The Susan B. Anthony Community Park was officially opened to the public with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The park is located in the Detroit neighborhood just south of Susan B. Anthony Elementary School. "I believe that strong...
SACRAMENTO, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Ren Faire's New Owl Neighbors Prompt a Parking Change

Many fairy tales, ensorcelled stories, and yarns that weave through wondrous worlds involve particular, and particularly fanciful, birds. It's the owl we're flapping our feathers over, a real-world animal with all sorts of magical affiliations. You've probably encountered the nocturnal critters in an enchanted book or two, and seeing this...
IRWINDALE, CA
KCRA.com

Golden 1 Credit Union in Oak Park robbed, Sacramento police say

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — There was a robbery Tuesday afternoon at the Golden 1 Credit Union near the UC Davis Medical Center, the Sacramento Police Department said. The robbery happened at the credit union in the 2300 block of Stockton Boulevard in the Oak Park area, police said. It is...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Tuolumne River Will Rise Drastically As Water Is Released From Don Pedro Reservoir To Send Salmon Out To Sea

TUOLUMNE COUNTY (CBS13) – Water officials are about to let a lot of water out of Lake Don Pedro to help sweep newly hatched salmon out to sea. Officials are also warning people about the Tuolumne River in Modesto, which is expected to rise eleven times its current level. The water is expected to rise 4 to 6 feet in the next 24 hours. The Turlock Irrigation District is warning hikers, anglers, and other visitors to stay out of the water. “The water is going to be very cold because we’ve increased the flow, so if you get into the river hypothermia can...
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA
Eater

Shake Shack Adds to Its Bay Area Empire With 2 New Locations

The People love a Shake Shack, and now the New York-based chain has plans to bring more ShackBurgers to the Bay Area: SFGATE reports Shake Shack is set to open new locations at both Stonestown Galleria and Bay Street Emeryville. Another possible location in Walnut Creek is unconfirmed, but the company is noticeably advertising jobs for a restaurant at that spot on the Shake Shack website.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Organics Waste Recycling Begins July 1 In Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A new state mandate will require residents of Sacramento to begin organics waste recycling on July 1st 2022, said the City of Sacramento. California Senate Bill 1383 requires the recycling of organic matter to reduce short-lived climate pollutants in landfills due to the large number of food scraps discarded each year. “We know many of our customers are eager to have this program start, but it’s important to wait until July 1 before adding food waste to your yard/green waste containers,” says Erin Treadwell, integrated waste compliance manager for the Recycling and Solid Waste Division. “We will be using...
SACRAMENTO, CA
The Berrics Canteen

Humboldt County’s AMPT Skateshop Drops Full-Length Video

Arcata, California’s AMPT skateshop has been skater-owned and -operated since 2002—that’s 20 years of serving the Humboldt skate community (and beyond). The shop just dropped a rad non-stop full-length—check it out, above!
ARCATA, CA

