Jefferson County, KY

Student Brings Gun & Drugs To School

By Mable Cundiff
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Jefferson County Public School student was arrested on Friday morning after bringing a gun and marijuana on school property. Dut Athoba, 18, was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon on school property and trafficking...

