ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Red Sox play the Twins with 2-1 series lead

By The Associated Press
voiceofalexandria.com
 2 days ago

Minnesota Twins (2-6) vs. Boston Red Sox (5-4) PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Dylan Bundy (0-0); Red Sox: Rich Hill (0-0, 6.23 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, four strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -141, Twins +120; over/under is 9...

www.voiceofalexandria.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Boston Red Sox Prospects: Ceddanne Rafaela has arrived

Boston Red Sox prospect Ceddanne Rafaela is enjoying an insane start. If you read anything from me over the last year-or-so, you’re probably tired of hearing about Boston Red Sox prospect Ceddanne Rafaela. Well, I have terrible news for you if that’s the case. Rafaela was must-watch last year due to elite defense, tons of speed, and an interesting bat. Well that “interesting bat” has been upgraded to “potentially elite”.
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Luis Arraez left out of Twins lineup Monday morning

Minnesota Twins infielder Luis Arraez is not in the starting lineup for Monday's game against left-hander Rich Hill and the Boston Red Sox. The Twins are holding the lefty-hitting Arraez out against Boston's southpaw. Jorge Polanco is covering second base and the leadoff role in place of Arraez. Ryan Jeffers is entering the lineup to bat eighth and play designated hitter. Gio Urshela is starting on third base again and batting fifth.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Yankees' Nestor Cortes throws immaculate inning vs. Orioles

New York Yankees pitcher Nestor Cortes threw an immaculate inning Sunday, striking out three Baltimore Orioles in the fourth inning with just nine pitches. Cortes, 27, first struck out Anthony Santander with a called strike followed by a foul ball and a foul tip caught by Yankees catcher Kyle Higashioka. Then, Cortes struck out Ryan McKenna and Robinson Chirinos with six more strikes, three swinging and three called.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
MassLive.com

Rich Hill gives up 2 early homers as Boston Red Sox lose to Twins, 8-3; Christian Vázquez homers in defeat

BOSTON -- Two big swings from the Twins put the Red Sox in an early hole Monday, and Boston was never able to catch up in the annual Patriots Day game at Fenway Park. Kyle Garlick and Jorge Polanco each hit early two-run homers off Sox starter Rich Hill to put Minnesota up, 4-0, by the third inning. The Twins went on to win, 8-3, as the teams split a four-game series. Boston fell to 5-5 through its first 10 games of the season.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Twins vs. Red Sox Prediction and Odds for Monday, April 18 (Take Twins at Discount on Patriots' Day in Boston)

We've got late morning baseball from Boston as the Red Sox host the Minnesota Twins just after 11 a.m. ET on Patriots Day. The Red Sox come off a resounding 8-1 victory on Sunday as the top of Boston's order collected six of their 11 hits against Minnesota, including helping to break through in the 8th inning. The Red Sox scored six of their eight runs to put Minnesota away late.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Boston Red Sox lineup: Trevor Story, Bobby Dalbec off on Marathon Monday vs. Twins; Rich Hill starting

BOSTON -- Trevor Story and Bobby Dalbec are both out of the lineup for the Red Sox as they face the Twins in their annual Marathon Monday game. Both infielders are getting a scheduled day off. Red Sox manager Alex Cora is trying to be careful with Story after his unique buildup to the season at the end of spring training. Christian Arroyo is starting at second base and Travis Shaw is playing first base against Twins righty Dylan Bundy.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dylan Bundy
Person
Sonny Gray
Person
Alex Kirilloff
Person
Chris Sale
Person
Kenta Maeda
Person
Byron Buxton
Yardbarker

Red Sox Open Week Dealing With COVID Issues

The Boston Red Sox got bad news this morning regarding COVID-19. Catcher Kevin Plawecki and two unidentified staffers tested positive for the virus ahead of today’s game against the Minnesota Twins. In response to Plawecki going down, the Red Sox have recalled top catching prospect Connor Wong from Triple-A...
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Tigers host New York Yankees, look to break home losing streak

LINE: Yankees -172, Tigers +147; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers host the New York Yankees looking to end their three-game home slide. Detroit had a 77-85 record overall and a 42-39 record at home last season. The Tigers averaged eight hits per game last season while batting a collective .242 and slugging .399.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Boston Red Sox#The Red Sox#Il#The Associated Press#Data Skrive#Sportradar
CBS Boston

Red Sox Place Christian Vazquez, Jonathan Arauz On COVID-IL

BOSTON (CBS) — Two more Red Sox players landed on the COVID-IL on Tuesday, including catcher Christian Vazquez. With Vazquez joining Kevin Plawecki on the list, the Red Sox don’t have any big league catchers for the foreseeable future. Vazquez and infielder Jonathan Arauz joined Plawecki on the list Tuesday, one day after the veteran backstop and two unnamed staffers were placed on the COVID-IL. Catcher Connor Wong was recalled from Triple-A Worcester on an emergency basis on Monday, and is in the Boston lineup Tuesday night as the Red Sox open a three-game series with the Blue Jays at Fenway...
BOSTON, MA
Reuters

Athletics prevail over sloppy Orioles in home opener

Frankie Montas limited the Baltimore Orioles to two hits over six innings and the Oakland Athletics took advantage of two errors to break a tie en route to a 5-1 victory in their home opener Monday night. Sheldon Neuse had two hits, including one in a four-run sixth, as the...
BALTIMORE, MD
NESN

Red Sox Vs. Blue Jays Lineups: Connor Wong In Amid Boston’s Catcher Crisis

The Boston Red Sox had to act quickly ahead of Tuesday’s matchup with the Toronto Blue Jays. Alex Cora moves catcher Connor Wong straight into the starting lineup for the series-opening tilt at Fenway Park. The Red Sox recalled Wong from Triple-A Worcester on Sunday after they placed Kevin Plawecki on the COVID-19 related injured list. Wong likely would have been Boston’s backup catcher, but the Red Sox then placed Christian Vázquez on that COVID list Tuesday, prompting Cora to turn to Wong for the first time in the 2022 season.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
MLB Teams
Minnesota Twins
NewsBreak
MLB
FOX Sports

Blue Jays visit the Red Sox to start 3-game series

LINE: Red Sox -137, Blue Jays +117; over/under is 9 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox host the Toronto Blue Jays to start a three-game series. Boston went 92-70 overall and 49-32 in home games a season ago. The Red Sox scored 5.1 runs per game while giving up 4.6 in the 2021 season.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy