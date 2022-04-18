Red Sox play the Twins with 2-1 series lead

BOSTON (CBS) — Two more Red Sox players landed on the COVID-IL on Tuesday, including catcher Christian Vazquez. With Vazquez joining Kevin Plawecki on the list, the Red Sox don’t have any big league catchers for the foreseeable future. Vazquez and infielder Jonathan Arauz joined Plawecki on the list Tuesday, one day after the veteran backstop and two unnamed staffers were placed on the COVID-IL. Catcher Connor Wong was recalled from Triple-A Worcester on an emergency basis on Monday, and is in the Boston lineup Tuesday night as the Red Sox open a three-game series with the Blue Jays at Fenway...

BOSTON, MA ・ 14 HOURS AGO