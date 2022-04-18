Figure Skating in Harlem: 25 years and growing

NEW YORK - On Thursday, the YMCA of Greater New York held its 50th celebration of the Harlem Y's partnership with corporate sponsors, awarding scholarships to dozens of deserving local youth.The 50th bai Achievers in Industry gala was hosted by CBS Los Angeles anchor DeMarco Morgan."This is the Y's first in-person event in over two years and it happens to be this event celebrating our achievers," said YMCA of Greater New York President and CEO Sharon Greenberg. "Celebrating youth, coming together is magical."The signature scholarship is the Carrie Terrell Youth Achiever Award, presented this year by former recipient and current...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 25 DAYS AGO