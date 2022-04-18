ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

GABEL | A bill to empower smaller livestock markets

By Rachel Gabel
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NKAUh_0fCFGDZC00
Rachel Gabel Liz_Hergert

The Packers and Stockyards Act of 1921 was designed to ensure competition and integrity in livestock, meat and poultry markets. It was penned in an era when ranchers brought cattle on a railcar to a terminal market, like the Denver Union Stockyards Company. The cattle were sold by commission men to the various packers that had facilities within a stone’s throw of the market facility, if not within its boundaries. The meat-packing companies, or packers, often owned the stockyards or the rail company or the canning facility nearby. Transparency and fairness were sorely lacking for producers.

The PSA certainly has its faults, and unlike the business of marketing cattle, it has changed very little over the past 100 years. When the PSA was written, it was in response to packer concentration as the "Big Five," the major packers at the time, Armour, Swift, Morris, Wilson and Cudahy, had monopolistic control of meat prices.

According to a 1917 Federal Trade Commission investigation and the commission’s 1918 Report of the Federal Trade Commission on Meatpacking Industry, the Big Five was found to have not only “a monopolistic control over the American meat industry, but have secured control, similar in purpose if not yet in extent, over the principal substitutes for meat, such as eggs, cheese, and vegetable oil products, and are rapidly extending their power to cover fish and nearly every kind of foodstuff.”

At the time, the Big Five “held extensive ownership in stockyards, railcar lines, branch houses and other facilities used in the distribution of perishable foods.” At the time of the report, the percentage of commercial slaughter controlled by the Big Five was 70% of total slaughter of all species. As a result, President Woodrow Wilson’s attorney general forced the Big Five to consent decree under the 1902 Sherman Anti-Trust Act, driving them out of non-meat production, including stockyards, warehouses, wholesale and retail.

Today, the Big Five are the Big Four — Cargill, Tyson, JBS, and National — and they control 85% of beef packing capacity in our country.

The brittle nature of the supply chain was illuminated during COVID and resulted in processing gluts, volatile cattle and beef prices, uncertainty and the Biden Administration’s executive order seeking to promote competition in the economy. To promote competition within the meatpacking space, however, more processing capacity — or "shackle space" —must exist and it comes with a hefty price tag and a slew of challenges, the least of which is not labor shortages.

As part of the PSA, owners of livestock markets have been prevented from owning an interest in a packing facility. Rep. Vicky Hartzler (R-Missouri) and Congressman Jimmy Panetta (D-California) introduced the Amplifying Processing of Livestock in the United States (A-PLUS) Act, in the United States House of Representatives last week. If enacted, it would allow livestock market owners to invest in small and mid-sized packing facilities.

In the current cattle industry, as producers are begging for packing capacity and increased competition, the act makes good sense. Granted, a small to mid-sized packer — under the act, the capacity would be capped at 2,000 head-per-day or 70,000 head annually — won’t compete with the big boys who process tens of thousands per day. But the change would help modernize the rules, and could very well add competition at the auction barn that would result in higher cattle prices paid to ranchers, and more packing capacity that would result in lower prices for consumers at the meat case.

Today, cattle buyers can travel to a livestock market for a piece of pie and then put their hand in the air to buy cattle sold at a price that is determined in the most classic way. As buyers bid on cattle, it is the most accurate means of price discovery. Unlike during Woodrow Wilson’s administration, cattle buyers today can bid and purchase livestock online on their phone. Allowing investment in the packing space by companies with a vested interest in bringing their customers better cattle prices through competition is a baby step. But for producers living in the shadow cast by huge multinational packers, it might just help.

Rachel Gabel writes about agriculture and rural issues. She is assistant editor of The Fence Post Magazine, the region’s preeminent agriculture publication. Gabel is a daughter of the state’s oil and gas industry and a member of one of the state’s 12,000 cattle-raising families, and she has authored children’s books used in hundreds of classrooms to teach students about agriculture.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Panetta
Person
Vicky Hartzler
Person
Woodrow Wilson
The Conversation Africa

What explains food price hikes in Kenya. And what should be done

Kenyans are caught in the grip of higher food prices brought about by a combination of adverse weather, rising input costs – which have been worsened by the Ukraine war – as well as policy adjustments the government agreed to to access funding from the International Monetary Fund. The prices for the staple commodities in the food basket used to compute inflation by the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics, such as maize flour, wheat flour, irish potatoes, onions, tomatoes, cabbages, kales and cooking oil, rose by an average of 20% in January 2022 compared to the same period in 2021. By the end of February 2022, 3.1 million Kenyans out of a total population of 47 million were in need of food assistance. Timothy Njagi Njeru explains what’s driving prices up and what can be done.
ECONOMY
Reuters

China's supply chains must be stabilised, vice premier says

BEIJING (Reuters) -China’s supply chains must be stabilised amid COVID-19 outbreaks, with local governments helping key companies get back to work, the official Xinhua news agency quoted Vice Premier Liu He as saying. Growing COVID-19 flare-ups are snarling China’s logistics chains, clogging highways and ports, stranding workers and shutting...
PUBLIC HEALTH
freightwaves.com

Chinese lockdowns will create shocks to American supply chains (but China is the biggest loser)

What happens in China doesn’t stay in China. And for American supply chains, that is usually a good thing. American businesses have become dependent on low-cost goods coming from Chinese suppliers. But in a post-COVID world that may be entering the Second Cold War, reliance on China means that American businesses are held hostage by an autocratic regime that seems oblivious to the damage it is doing to its own economy, much less the global one.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Livestock#Meat Industry#Meat Production#Packers#Psa#Armour#Meatpacking Industry#American#The Big Five
Agriculture Online

Grain prices end the day higher | Monday, April 18, 2022

May corn was up 23 cents with December corn up 14 ½ cents. May soybean futures were 32 ½ cents higher with November beans up 19 ½ cents. May Chicago wheat closed up 24 cents. May Kansas City wheat closed up 31 cents, and May Minneapolis wheat closed up 33 ½ cents.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Russian wheat prices rise with active exports

April 18 (Reuters) - Russian wheat export prices rose last week amid active supplies from the country's Black Sea ports, some supplies from the Azov Sea and higher global prices for wheat in Chicago, analysts said on Monday. "Exports are active, but there are some signs of weakening," Dmitry Rylko,...
AGRICULTURE
WCAX

Chip manufacturers struggle to meet demand amid global shortage

MALTA, N.Y. (CBS) - The demand for microchips jumped during the pandemic, and production disruptions and supply chain issues made it difficult for suppliers to keep up. Now, experts want the government to help American manufacturers make more chips. At GlobalFoundaries in upstate New York, everything looks yellow. Special lighting...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Marketing
Reuters

Global economy braces for China inflation shock

HONG KONG, April 14 (Reuters Breakingviews) - China’s battle against Covid-19 is set to deliver the world economy another blow on top of the war in Ukraine. Chinese manufacturing hubs are seizing up as authorities stamp out fresh outbreaks. Despite talk about diversifying supply chains, the world's dependence on Chinese factories has only increased.
BUSINESS
Slate

The Overlooked Factor That’s Keeping Supply Chains Screwy

This story was originally published by Yale Environment 360 and has been republished here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. The COVID pandemic has rightly received most of the blame for global supply chain upheavals in the past two years. But the less publicized threat to supply chains from climate change poses a far more serious threat and is already being felt, scholars and experts say.
ECONOMY
CNBC

Price of corn hits 9-year high as surge in commodities continues

The contracts for July corn futures were trading above $8 per bushel on Monday, the highest level since September 2012. Corn is just one of several agriculture commodities that has seen surging prices in recent weeks, in part due to the war in Ukraine. Even prior to the war, agricultural...
AGRICULTURE
US News and World Report

Ukraine Grain Storage Shortage Adds to Farmers' Woes

ZURICH (Reuters) - Ukraine has insufficient storage capacity even for its reduced 2022 grain harvest, the United Nations' World Food Programme said on Tuesday, with the country struggling to export existing stocks during the invasion by Russia. Jakob Kern, the World Food Programme's emergency coordinator in Ukraine, cited estimates that...
AGRICULTURE
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy