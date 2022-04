The Riverhead Town Board at its last meeting authorized $1,352,980 in budget adjustments to cover 2021 overspending in nearly two dozen budget lines. Nearly two-thirds of the total budget adjustments — $892,680 — went to cover negative balances in the 2021 police budget. Uniformed police severance and uniformed police overtime account for most of the police budget adjustment, with $304,680 going to severance and $303,000 going to overtime.

RIVERHEAD, NY ・ 27 DAYS AGO