10 Secrets Car Dealerships Don’t Want You to Know

FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies.

Buying a new car can be an exciting endeavor. Perhaps you’ve done all your research and have chosen a few makes and models that suit your taste and lifestyle. You’re ready to go into a dealership with hopes of finding the best deal to spend your hard-earned cash on, so you want to be fully prepared. To do so, you’ll want to know all the things that may not be common knowledge.

Navigating the sales pitches and negotiating may be part of it all, but there’s more to help you be empowered. Here are some secrets that the car dealerships don’t want you to know. This knowledge may help you get the better deal.

You may have seen advertisements in the mail or online touting really good prices for the kind of car you want. Keep in mind that those ads may just be designed to get you into the shop. Check the fine print first to see if monthly deals are based on how much you put down or how many months you have to pay.

If you plan to lease a car, make sure to take the length of the contract into consideration. If you do go into the dealership, ask the salesperson for any unadvertised deals that may work better for you.

You can and should negotiate price

Before you go into a dealer, spend time online and compare the prices of the cars you are interested in with other shops and keep notes. You may want to visit more than one dealer and get a feel for the salespeople, how willing they are to work with you, and if they are interested in negotiating. Knowing other offers in the area arms you with knowledge, hopefully enabling you to get the best deal.

Salespeople may prolong your time with them

It’s often expected that a trip to the dealer to find a new car is likely to be a long process. But it doesn’t have to take that long and some salespeople may prolong the process as a sales tactic. Anticipating that the process is going to be a long one might make you want to seal the deal even faster — and that often doesn’t work in the buyer’s favor.

Instead, try to have a clear idea of what you want and the questions you have to keep the process running smoothly and on track. If it’s taking too long, it might not be the right day to buy a car.

Upselling is part of their plan

Salespeople may ask you different questions to find out some of your finer details in an effort to upsell. Don’t have a large down payment? They may tell you that’s not an issue or you may not even need a down payment. (But will that cost you more in the long run?)

Buying a car for a growing family? They might try to sell you a car bigger than one you need. Carefully researching the kind of car you need within your budget before you get to the dealer is a good plan.

Year-end sales are a good time to buy

Dealers are trying to hit some big sales goals near the end of the year, which means they may be more willing to make a deal in order to get a car off of their lot and into the final sales numbers for the year.

But be aware that they may be busy over the holidays, so come prepared with a pre-approved loan or check the dealership’s inventory online before you arrive so you’re prepared to negotiate a deal and hopefully save money.

Used cars make more

Dealerships usually make less of a profit on a new car compared to a used car, so be cautious if a salesperson tries to steer you away from that brand-new car you’ve been researching for a used car on their lot.

And if you decide a used vehicle may fit better in your budget, ask the salesperson if it’s a certified used car. That may give peace of mind that the car has been inspected by the dealer or that you might be able to get an extended warranty.

Incentives and rebates may be available

Car manufacturers or dealers may have incentives or rebates on certain makes and models throughout the year, and it’s good to research this information before you walk into the dealership. Look into the latest incentives and rebates on sites such as Edmunds or J.D. Power to further inform your purchase.

Pro tip: Instead of selling your car, sites like Edmunds may be a good place to help you find out how much it could be worth as a trade-in and use that information as part of your negotiations with a dealership.

Sticker price doesn’t reflect the extras

You may think arriving at the paperwork portion of the deal is the last step, but that’s not always the case. Just as you get close to finally getting out of the dealership, you may be bombarded with the offer to add extras. Dealers may suggest things that you may not need like an undercoat, activating WiFi access, or emergency services for your vehicle. Keep an eye out for any of these add-ons, especially near the end of your buying process, that could drive up the price.

Hidden fees could crop up

There may be dealer document fees, key protection, and other charges that you may be able to still negotiate if you find them on your final paperwork. Carefully review the contract before signing to see if any of these fees are on there and could be reduced.

Pro tip: Another additional fee you may have to include in your calculations is car insurance. You might find a great car with a good deal, but the monthly cost of insurance may be higher than you expect based on the make and model.

Loan terms may be better elsewhere

If you’ve been saving up to buy a car, being able to pay with cash may be the best way to get a deal. But if you can’t do that, consider shopping around at different banks to find the best deals on a car loan. You may find that you can get better terms and a better rate with a local bank than if you go directly through the dealer for financing.

Bottom line

Buying a new car may bring stress, but it doesn’t have to be overwhelming if you are prepared. Being cautious when you go into a car dealership may help you be a more savvy shopper. A good dealer, however, will work with you, to learn what you need and respect your budget. If you aren’t happy with how you’re being treated when shopping, there are other dealerships out there that may be better at helping you get the best deal for you.