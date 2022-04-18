Police beat for Monday, April 18

Morgan County

Jacksonville Police

ARRESTS, CITATIONS

• Gavin A. Day, 24, of 863 W. State St. was arrested about 12:02 a.m. Saturday on charges of battery and resisting or obstructing an officer. Police said he tried to choke someone during a disturbance in the 200 block of West Morgan Street and would not comply with officers' orders. He was also cited on a charge of disorderly conduct-fighting, according to police reports.

• Blake A. Day, 22, of Jacksonville was cited on a charge of disorderly conduct-fighting after police said he was in an altercation outside West Morgan Depot, 213 W. Morgan St., at 12:02 a.m. Saturday.

• Ryan M. McDade, 40, of 815 E. Hardin Ave. was arrested at 10:07 p.m. Friday on a charge of criminal trespass to a vehicle and cited on charges of improper lane use, having no valid driver's license, and operating an uninsured vehicle after being accused of operating a vehicle without the owner's permission and being involved in a crash in the 300 block of East Wolcott Street.

ACCIDENTS

• A 16-year-old girl was cited on a charge of failing to yield after the car she was driving and one being driven by John E. Richardson, 86, of Jacksonville collided at 5:55 p.m. Saturday at North Main and Washington streets.

• Jennifer R. Young, 39, of Jacksonville was cited on a charge of failing to yield after the car she was driving and one being driven by Alicia L. Kuhlman, 33, of Jacksonville collided at 11:47 a.m. Saturday at Center and Green streets.

THEFTS, BURGLARIES

• An iPhone was taken from a purse at Walmart, 1941 W. Morton Ave., about 3:25 p.m. Saturday.

VANDALISM

• A truck was damaged between 1 and 7:30 a.m. Saturday while it was parked in the first block of Greenbriar Drive.