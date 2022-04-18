I-League: Fans will be allowed in selected areas for the Phase 2 games

An 11-year-old Ukrainian refugee is set to be celebrated by the team and supporters at Gillingham Football Club during their clash with Fleetwood Town on Monday.Daniel Lysak and his mother Yana fled their home near Lviv in western Ukraine and arrived in England on Friday April 8 to their UK sponsor’s house in Folkestone, Kent.British host and Gillingham fan Malcolm Bell had initially hoped Daniel would be given a shout-out at the League One match but has now organised for Daniel to be introduced to the squad, given a tour of Priestfield Stadium and flank the team’s captain on the...

