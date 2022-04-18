ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reed City track teams expect to be competitive

By John Raffel
The Herald Review
The Herald Review
 2 days ago
Brad Smith (Pioneer photo/John Raffel)

REED CITY – Brad Smith is coaching a Reed City boys track team which has plenty of numbers this season.

“The boys track team did well throughout 2021,” Smith said. “Our boys 400-meter relay team had a great end to their season. I would say that this exceeded my expectations. We were seeded third in our region and ended up winning the race. We have three of the four boys back this season with Aiden Mieras, Logan Bregg and Seth Jackson.”

For the Coyotes girls, Reed City will miss Abi Kiaunis who was a contributor in any event 400 meters and up.

“She will be missed this season in the distance races for sure,” Smith said. “Noah Jones will be missed in the sprints and sprint relays (for the boys).”

Key returning athletes for the boys include juniors Logan Bregg and Seth Jackson and senior Aiden Mieras, who will be top sprinters and relay participants; senior Dylan Schebil, who will be a top discus thrower and team leader; sophomore Anthony Kiaunis is a top distance runner and will be key to the mid to long distance races; sophomore Izaiah Lentz, who will be a leader in the middle distances and senior Cole Kitchen, who will be a leader in the high jump and sprints.

For the girls, senior Liz Cockrell and Heather VanSyckle and junior Liv Moore will be leaders in the throws; Kendell Henry will be a leader in the sprints and freshman Clara Smoes will be a leader in the distance races.

“I feel the boys will be tough this season,” Smith said. “We have talent represented in all the races and field events. It will be interesting to watch it develop. The girls are young. We have a few seniors on the team, but a well-rounded group of freshman. I am hoping that these freshman girls are a start to a growth in the girls track team.

“Probably like many in our area, we need pole vaulters.”

The Coyotes will compete in the Central State Activities Association Gold Division.

“I expect our conference to be tough this season,” Smith said. “I am hoping the boys are near the top. As for the girls, I expect a few of our girls to do well individually, but fear we are not deep enough to compete against a team like Chip Hills that always seem to have a bunch of girls.”

The Herald Review

