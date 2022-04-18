ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Nationals host the Diamondbacks to begin 4-game series

Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 2 days ago

Arizona Diamondbacks (3-6) vs. Washington Nationals (4-6)

Washington; Monday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Madison Bumgarner (0-0, 2.25 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, four strikeouts); Nationals: Josiah Gray (1-0, .00 ERA, .80 WHIP, five strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nationals -140, Diamondbacks +119; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals start a four-game series at home against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday.

Washington went 65-97 overall and 35-46 at home a season ago. The Nationals slugged .417 as a team in the 2021 season while hitting 1.1 home runs per game.

Arizona had a 52-110 record overall and a 20-61 record on the road last season. The Diamondbacks pitching staff averaged 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings while giving up 5.5 runs per game in the 2021 season.

INJURIES: Nationals: Dee Gordon: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Anibal Sanchez: 10-Day IL (neck), Mason Thompson: 10-Day IL (biceps), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Seth Romero: 60-Day IL (calf), Stephen Strasburg: 10-Day IL (shoulder/neck), Ehire Adrianza: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (right forearm), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Diamondbacks: Luke Weaver: 10-Day IL (elbow), Josh Rojas: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jordan Luplow: 10-Day IL (oblique), Nick Ahmed: 10-Day IL (shoulder), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .

