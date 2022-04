This little pug mix just might be the perfect addition to your family... especially if you're a fan of the Dukes of Hazzard and the bumbling Sheriff Rosco P. Coletrane!. Meet Rosco today at Pet Savers Shreveport. His adoption fee is $150 and Pet Savers is working on getting him neutered and up to date on all of his shots. Just remember, adopting a dog is a big commitment. Make sure you're ready to take care of your new friend FOR LIFE before making the leap to pet ownership.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 29 DAYS AGO