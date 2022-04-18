ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Former UNM staff member dedicates life to nonprofit work

Daily Lobo
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter 25 years of groundbreaking work at the University of New Mexico and United Way, recently retired Chief Operations Officer for Student Affairs Kim Kloeppel was recognized with the UNM Zia award, an award that recognizes alumni who have distinguished themselves through their service to the University or greater...

www.dailylobo.com

Comments / 0

Comments / 0

