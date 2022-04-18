ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Blake Shelton Goes All-Out for Easter, Wears Bunny Suit to Celebrate With Gwen Stefani: VIDEO

By Jonathan Howard
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 2 days ago

Country music star Blake Shelton has never claimed to be too serious of a person and his Easter outfit today proves it. He celebrated Easter with his wife Gwen Stefani , his father-in-law Dennis, and 8-year-old stepson Apollo. Today is one of those days that means different things to many people. Most of all, family and gathering to celebrate warmer weather are all reasons to celebrate.

As a dad now, Shelton has a lot of dad stuff to catch up on. Like doing silly and slightly embarrassing things around the holidays. This time it came in the form of the country singer dressing up as the Easter bunny .

While he was dressed up for Easter, we here at Outsider couldn’t help but think of another holiday film that this reminded us of.

In case you were wondering, this is what Gwen Stefani calls her “Easter Blakey.” Good luck living down that nickname. Judging from all of the posts and photos that were shared on social media, it is safe to say the family had a great time this Sunday. And, how about that wallpaper? Bold, but I like it.

The celebration included Stefani’s father Dennis. Her son Apollo was also at the family get-together. Her other children, Kingston and Zuma were not there. However, Apollo and Denis look like they had a great time hanging out with Blake and Gwen. Besides Shelton’s footie pajamas, everyone else looked very well dressed for the holiday.

Blake Shelton knows how to celebrate Easter that’s for sure. He seems to lean more and more towards retirement every day and moments like today might push him to do it. Who wouldn’t want to hang out with their family all the time and wear goofy outfits?

Blake Shelton Takes a Break for Easter

The thing that Blake Shelton isn’t going to do for Easter is work. Unless he’s out at the farm on his tractor. As far as music goes though, the singer-songwriter just seems to be taking it easy and not getting up to much. With that said, he does have some interesting things that have popped up recently. Just this past Friday, Shelton released a new version of Austin .

The song was Shelton’s first big hit. He rode a wave to fame on that song in the year 2000 and it introduced his smooth, shaven face and flowing mullet to the country music world. An acoustic version is long overdue and I’m glad to have it out there and available.

All together, Shelton is doing things his way. Taking life at his pace. When he wants to step away and call it quits, he’s going to do that. However, until then, he’s going to keep entertaining millions with his music and charisma.

The post Blake Shelton Goes All-Out for Easter, Wears Bunny Suit to Celebrate With Gwen Stefani: VIDEO appeared first on Outsider .

Comments / 1

Related
Outsider.com

Blake Shelton Opens Up About Stepsons Adjusting to Farm Life

Blake Shelton has eased into the job of being a stepfather quite easily, but teaching his three boys how to adjust to farm life has been a harder task. As the 45-year-old singer shared during an exclusive chat with People, his stepsons, whom wife Gwen Stefani shares with Gavin Rossdale, were born and raised in Hollywood. And they’ve grown accustomed to city life. So when they first visited Shelton’s 1,300 acre Oklahoma ranch, they didn’t know what to do with themselves, particularly the two oldest, Kingston, 15, and Zuma, 13.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Randy Travis Surprises Tanya Tucker at Her Billy Bob’s Texas Show

It was a meeting of a couple of country music greats when Randy Travis stopped in to visit Tanya Tucker at her Billy Bob’s Texas Show Friday night. And, Tanya Tucker was over the moon as Travis stopped in to see her. Tucker notes on her Instagram post that her fellow country-music singer is looking great. Amazing news, for sure, after Randy Travis continues to rebound from his life-altering stroke.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gwen Stefani
Person
Blake Shelton
99.5 WKDQ

Miranda Lambert Confirms What We All Suspected Was True

When Miranda Lambert posed for a photograph with the Judds at the 2022 CMT Awards, you may have appreciated how her handbag matched Naomi Judd's dress. A second photo reveals that her purse wasn't her only hot pink accessory. During the show, the "If I Was a Cowboy" singer was...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Easter Bunny#Blake And Gwen#Kingston
Hello Magazine

Former NCIS star Pauley Perrette looks unrecognizable after wild hair transformation

Fans of NCIS will remember former chief forensic scientist Abby Sciuto, played by Pauley Perrette, for her gothic style and jet-black hair. But three years after leaving the hit show, Pauley has distanced herself even further from her character by undergoing a dramatic hair transformation and ditching her trademark hue completely. The 52-year-old surprised her fans in November by unveiling her new "rainbow" do – and there was not a hint of black insight.
HAIR CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Reese Witherspoon makes major announcement: 'Dreams really do come true'

Reese Witherspoon took to Instagram on Monday to share some big news with her fans. The Oscar-winning actress shared a snapshot showing her posing with a copy of Dolly Parton and James Patterson's book, Run Rose Run, and exclaimed: "Dreams really do come true!. '. WATCH: Reese Witherspoon's children make...
CELEBRITIES
Q 96.1

Pregnant ‘American Idol’ Contestant Met Future Husband at ‘Idol’ Audition

American Idol is known for making fairy tale endings happen — just not usually when it comes to romance!. The March 20 episode of Idol showed contestant Haley Slaton auditioning for judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan by singing both "The Climb" by Miley Cyrus and "One and Only" by Adele, earning her a ticket to Hollywood. When the episode was filmed in October 2021, she was five-and-a-half months pregnant with her first child.
TV SHOWS
Outsider.com

Dolly Parton’s Dollywood Says Goodbye to Old Attractions

Recently, Dollywood, owned by country legend Dolly Parton, bid adieu to an old and oft-forgotten attraction. The area in question was an old tunnel, sometimes referred to as the Silver Dollar Mine, which existed in the park since the mid-1970s. At a Glance. Dollywood said goodbye to the old mine...
TRAVEL
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

435K+
Followers
47K+
Post
155M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy