5 States Are Issuing a Fourth Stimulus Check With Tax Rebates

Currently, five states in the United States have passed some form of a scheme that would send people a fourth stimulus check. This is an attempt to alleviate the financial strain that Americans are experiencing due to rising inflation.

Idaho: is sending $75 or 12% of state taxes paid by its people, whichever is greater. The funds come from $350 million put aside by the governor when the measure was enacted. Payments began to be made at the end of March this year.

To be eligible, you must have filed a tax return in Idaho for 2020 and 2021. You must be a full-time resident who has submitted returns for grocery credit refunds.

Georgia: Residents who filed their state taxes for 2020 and 2021 will receive a reimbursement. This money comes from the state’s budget surplus. The payments are in the range of $250 to $500. Single filers are eligible for $250, heads of households are suitable for $375, and married filers are eligible for $500.

Indiana: is sending a $125 credit from its surplus state budget.

New Mexico: Single taxpayers will receive a $250 rebate, while married filers will receive a $500 refund. Income thresholds of $75,000 for single filers and $150,000 for married couples are part of the eligibility requirements.

New Jersey: Residents who use a taxpayer identification number instead of a Social Security number will receive $500.