ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photography

Letter From the Editor

By Emily Morton
Pepperdine Graphic
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA presentation that Sonya Singh gave to Pepperdine Graphic Media in Fall 2021 inspired the theme of this edition of Currents. Singh, a professional photographer and professor at California Baptist University, showed her images to the group and spoke about each moment. From there, the idea of moments has captivated my...

pepperdine-graphic.com

Comments / 0

Related
Observer

Stranger Things’ Noah Schnapp Has A Head For Business

This story was initially published in The Creators — a newsletter about the people powering the creator economy. Get it sent to your inbox. I’m Isabella Simonetti, the Observer’s media reporter, and each week I speak to a creator about their business. This week I spoke with...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pepperdine Graphic Media#Christian
The Atlantic

The Many, Many Beautiful Cartoon Women of Web3

About six months ago, my Twitter feed started getting confusing. I couldn’t tell the NFTs of cartoon women apart. World of Women, which is a collection of illustrated portraits of women, was one of the earliest and splashiest—the one with a film and television deal. Women Rise, which is a collection of illustrated portraits of women, expressed in its “roadmap” a commitment to the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals. Boss Beauties, which is a collection of illustrated portraits of women, was the first NFT set to be displayed at the New York Stock Exchange (whatever that means) and then announced a partnership with Barbie. Flower Girls, which is a collection of illustrated portraits of women (with flowers growing out of their heads), raises money for children’s charities. And Fame Lady Squad, which is a collection of illustrated portraits of women, turned out to be orchestrated by men and had to be rebooted under new leadership.
COMICS
The Morning Hustle

Lala Milan Says Social Media Lingo Has Gone Too Far!

Social Media Influencer and Viral star, Lala Milan joins The Morning Hustle all week as special guest host. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. Have you ever used a popular phrase that you’ve heard on social media in the real world. Did the people understand? Well our girl Lala Milan is proclaiming […]
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Instagram
Tampa Bay Times

An Exclusive Interview with Jamie Koufos

Health and fitness are the need of the hour. With this need becoming more apparent by the day, people are taking active measures to ensure better physical selves and immunity. But the road is tricky and, at times, confusing. Thankfully, we have trainers and educators like Jamie Koufos to guide us. The Australia-based founder of Jamie K Fitness has built a considerable following of devoted fitness enthusiasts on social media. Here’s what he said in an exclusive interview with us:
WORKOUTS
The Guardian

Gabrieli Consort & Players/McCreesh review – superb and exhilarating Bach

The main work in Paul McCreesh and his Gabrieli Consort and Players’ Bach concert at the Wigmore was the Easter Oratorio, which we don’t hear nearly as often as we should. Originally written as a cantata for Easter Sunday in 1725, it was revised as an oratorio 10 years later. With just under an hour’s music, it’s relatively short when placed beside Bach’s Passions. And, unlike Handelian oratorio, it is rooted primarily in reflection rather than dramatic narrative. “Reflective”, however, doesn’t even begin to describe the impact it makes with its elated opening and closing choruses, recitatives for multiple soloists that veer at times towards operatic arioso, and successive arias with woodwind obbligatos. It’s meditative, exalted and among the most beautiful things in Bach’s output.
RELIGION
Gary Smith

Vid Voicer

Vid Voicer otherwise called behind the scenes or off-stage analysis, is a creation technique where a voice is used in a radio, TV, film, theater, or other show that isn’t important for the story (non-diegetic). The voice-over is perused from a content and might be conveyed by a normal cast part or by an expert voice entertainer. The most regular voice-over style is synchronized discourse, in which the voice-over portrays the activity that is occurring at a similar second. Be that as it may, in film, non concurrent is additionally used. It is broadly utilized in narratives and reports to explain realities and is for the most part taped and put over top of a film or video.
Mashed

Instagram Has The Feels About Robert Irvine's Family Pic

We have long loved chef Robert Irvine for his big heart and generous contributions to various causes. Though we mostly see his work with struggling restaurants on his Food Network show, "Restaurant: Impossible," Irvine does most of his charity work offscreen. He also gives back to U.S. veterans, first responders, and others in need.
CELEBRITIES
The Phoblographer

Amir Saidi Photographs Animals with Empathy and Love

“I really don’t like to do anything to influence what they are doing or where they are looking,” explains wildlife photographer Amir Saidi. The result of his approach is a body of work that feels authentic and respectful, teaching us all how to photograph our fellow animals. In a quest to learn more about his technique, we reached out to Saidi for an interview.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Vogue Magazine

Spolia’s Valerie Name Bolaño on Her $10 Spanish Skin-Care Secret

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. In the head-spinning age of multistep skin-care routines and mic-drop makeup launches, The One is a space for minimalists to sound off on the single beauty product that’s found a longtime spot in their carefully curated routines.
SKIN CARE
Mahnoor Chaudhry

Opinion: Health Benefits of Paintings

You, as a child, might love to do painting, but later, somewhere in life, you might forget about it. Didn't painting bring joy to you when you were a child? Don't you most often crave it? If someone loved to do painting as a child but lost it in life hustle later—find the love for painting inside your heart, it is still present somewhere in the corner of your heart. Painting doesn't only bring joy—it is relaxing as well. Ask the 100 artists why they do painting; their answer might differ in some aspects, but the common part of their answer will be "painting is relaxing."

Comments / 0

Community Policy