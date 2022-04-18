Letter From the Editor

About six months ago, my Twitter feed started getting confusing. I couldn’t tell the NFTs of cartoon women apart. World of Women, which is a collection of illustrated portraits of women, was one of the earliest and splashiest—the one with a film and television deal. Women Rise, which is a collection of illustrated portraits of women, expressed in its “roadmap” a commitment to the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals. Boss Beauties, which is a collection of illustrated portraits of women, was the first NFT set to be displayed at the New York Stock Exchange (whatever that means) and then announced a partnership with Barbie. Flower Girls, which is a collection of illustrated portraits of women (with flowers growing out of their heads), raises money for children’s charities. And Fame Lady Squad, which is a collection of illustrated portraits of women, turned out to be orchestrated by men and had to be rebooted under new leadership.

