Flurries, light snow showers overnight; Warm-up arrives by midweek

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Showers to few flurries return tonight

Flurries to showers tomorrow

Big warm-up by late week

>>TRACK THE CONDITIONS: Live Doppler 7 Radar

DETAILED FORECAST:

TODAY: Cloudy and breezy with a few passing showers returning during the evening then quickly switching to flurries or light snow showers overnight. Temperatures will fall into the lower 30s. No accumulations expected.

Monday Weather

>>PHOTOS: Post-Easter snow blankets parts of the Miami Valley

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy early with flurries early that switch back to light rain showers by midday. Clearing up after lunchtime, but windy and cool. Highs in the upper 40s will feel like the 30s due to the winds. Gusts during the afternoon may peak up to 30 to 35mph. Skies will go from mainly clear to mostly cloudy into the night. Winds relax and temperatures drop to a low near freezing. Frost expected by Wednesday morning.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and milder. A few passing showers arrive in the evening. Highs in the upper 50s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and seasonable with a few showers possible especially in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny and warmer. Chance of a few showers around. Highs in the lower 70s.

Monday Weather

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and warm! Highs near 80 degrees.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with some showers possible. Highs in the upper 70s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers possible. Highs in the middle 70s.

April 18 snow Contributed via whio.com/share-with-us

©2022 Cox Media Group