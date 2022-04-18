ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buckeye, AZ

ACCEL partners with Ma'arif Education to expand to Riyadh

By West Valley View Staff
West Valley View
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleACCEL — a nonprofit organization serving children and adults who have developmental disabilities, including autism spectrum disorder, cognitive disabilities and behavioral disorders with a campus in Buckeye — has expanded its international presence by partnering with Ma’arif, a special education group, to create a multitiered education support system in the Kingdom...

