ACCEL partners with Ma’arif Education to expand to Riyadh

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC), a leading all-outdoor cultivator and manufacturer of global cannabis products and brands, has announced that its recently acquired JustCBD brand is planning to open four brick-and-mortar locations in 2022 in the Czech Republic and Germany, with an additional 50 store openings planned in 2023. The company is partnering with German-based Greenyard to manage the new retail locations, which are under construction with planned openings in Q2 2022. Flora Growth anticipates additional growth throughout Europe moving forward. According to the announcement, the new stores will offer JustCBD’s complete product line, including gummies, tinctures, vape cartridges, creams, pet wellness, and more. FLGC also plans to distribute JustCBD products throughout Germany, the Czech Republic, Poland, Austria, Switzerland, Ukraine, Georgia and Estonia through different distribution methods other than the new retail locations. “As a leading wellness brand in the United States, we believe the quality of JustCBD’s sought-after products will result in strong demand in the European market,” said JustCBD founder Hussein Rakine in the press release. “This inaugural European expansion is expected to be the first of many initiatives in a broader international growth strategy. We couldn’t be more excited about launching this partnership with Greenyard and are honored to bring our quality wellness products to the European market.”

BUSINESS ・ 27 DAYS AGO