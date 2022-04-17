ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commerce City, CO

Recap: Rapids Fall to Minnesota FC on 3-1 on the Road

By Sydney Kohne
Colorado Rapids
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite finding the equalizer before intermission, the Colorado Rapids couldn’t capitalize on their offensive momentum in the Twin Cities on Saturday night as they dropped a 3-1 result with Minnesota United FC on the road. Defender and newest player in burgundy, Gustavo Vallecilla, earned his first appearance with...

www.coloradorapids.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS New York

Valentin Castellanos scores 4, NYCFC blasts Real Salt Lake

NEW YORK -- Taty Castellanos finally got going on Sunday, scoring his first four goals in MLS play this season as NYCFC cruised to a 6-0 win over Real Salt Lake at Yankee Stadium.Castellanos, the league's reigning Golden Boot winner after netting 19 goals last season, started his club-record performance with a header in the 9th minute. He then added penalty kicks in the 40th and 57th minutes before banging a turnover off an RSL defender and into the net in the 80th.Thiago Andrade also scored twice for NYCFC (2-3-1).Real Salt Lake (3-2-3) managed 12 totals shots, but NYCFC goalie...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ESPN

CF Montreal knocks off Whitecaps

Djordje Mihailovic had a goal and an assist to help CF Montreal hang on for their third straight win, 2-1 against the visiting Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday. Montreal (3-3-1, 10 points) is 3-0-1 in its past four games. The Whitecaps (1-5-1, 4 points) lost their second straight and dropped to...
MLS
NHL

Wild Warmup: Minnesota at Montreal

MONTRÉAL -- With a five-game point streak in tow, the Wild will play its final game of the season against the Eastern Conference on Tuesday night when it plays the Montréal Canadiens at Bell Centre. It also marks the penultimate road game on the Wild's schedule; five of...
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Sports
City
Commerce City, CO
The Spun

UNC Transfer Dawson Garcia Announces His Commitment

A former UNC men’s basketball player has announced where he will continue his collegiate career at. Per Ryan James of Prep Hoops, Dawson Gracia has committed to the University of Minnesota. He was visiting the campus with his family when he made the decision. Garcia played two seasons for...
COLLEGE SPORTS
markerzone.com

MINNESOTA WILD CONFIRM AT LEAST ONE PLAYER IN COVID-19 PROTOCOL

The Minnesota Wild announced on Monday that they will be dealing with at least one player in COVID-19 protocol with the potential of more to follow. According to The Athletic's Michael Russo, forward Marcus Foligno has been placed into the protocol, and he can be cleared after Day 5. In response to this event, the Wild have recalled Mitchell Chaffee, who will likely make his NHL debut unless Tyson Jost can return for the team's next game.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin Lod
Person
Robin Fraser
Person
Lucas Esteves
Person
Abu Danladi
Person
Michael Barrios
Person
Diego Rubio
ESPN

Minnesota United scores season-high three goals to beat Rapids

Robin Lod's score in the 77th minute and Abu Danladi's strike in the 79th gave Minnesota United FC the advantage it needed. The Loons held off the visiting Colorado Rapids the rest of the way, and won 3-1 Saturday night in St. Paul, Minn. The victory for Minnesota (3-2-2, 11...
SAINT PAUL, MN
Austonia

Austin FC pulls off last-minute comeback in 3-2 win to D.C. United

After an eventful first half that saw two goals and a red card from D.C. United's Ola Kamara, Austin FC scored three goals in the last ten minutes of the match to beat the home team 3-2 on Saturday.Both D.C. and Austin saw near-goals called back for offsides in the first half before Kamara scored two in a row and caught two yellow cards, knocking himself out of the game just before halftime.This match was as crazy as a night out on 6th street. pic.twitter.com/cPDJF7AZgX— Austin FC (@AustinFC) April 17, 2022 With just ten opponents on the pitch, Austin FC...
AUSTIN, TX
New York Sports Nation

Red Bulls Draw Disappointingly vs Dallas

The New York Red Bulls attempted to switch up the format against FC Dallas on Saturday night. Easter Eve saw both Ashley Fletcher and Luquinhas get their first RBNY starts as Gerhard Struber hoped to get his first home win of the season. Instead, despite outshooting the visors 20 to 5, the game ended in a disappointing 0-0 draw.
HARRISON, NJ
Austin Chronicle

Austin FC Rallies for Come-From-Behind Road Win in D.C.

Austin FC arrived in the nation’s capital having not won a road match in 350 days. It left with a 3-2 victory, all three points, and the most dramatic comeback win in club history. Streak over. Ola Kamara’s two first-half goals for D.C. United put the Verde behind the...
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorado Rapids#Minnesota United Fc#Fc Dallas#Charlotte Fc#Rapids Fall#Var#Chilean
The Hockey Writers

Dallas Stars Game Day: 4/16/22 vs San Jose Sharks

The Dallas Stars wrap up their three-game homestand with a Saturday night matchup against the struggling San Jose Sharks. Jake Oettinger has had an excellent season. He is 26-13-1 with a .914 save percentage and 2.53 goals-against average. The 23-year-old Minnesota native is in just his second NHL season and the first as a true starter. However, after a tremendous first half of the year, he has seen his numbers dip a bit recently.
SAN JOSE, CA
NHL

Game Preview: Avalanche vs. Capitals

COLORADO AVALANCHE (55-14-6) VS. WASHINGTON CAPITALS (42-23-10) 7:00 PM MT | BALL ARENA. As the final leg of a four-game homestand and the third-to-last home game of the regular season, the Colorado Avalanche host the Washington Capitals on Monday evening. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. MT. Colorado, who...
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL

Red Wings recall Chase Pearson from Griffins

DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings today recalled center Chase Pearson from the American Hockey League's Grand Rapids Griffins under emergency conditions. Pearson, 24, made his NHL debut with the Red Wings on March 24 against the New York Islanders and made his second appearance for Detroit on Saturday, April 16 against the New York Rangers. The 6-foot-3, 202-pound center recorded three hits and a plus-one rating in 7:11 time on ice in two games for Detroit. Pearson has also skated in 49 games for the Griffins this season, totaling 18 points (7-11-18) and 18 penalty minutes. During the 2020-21 campaign, Pearson recorded 22 points (8-14-22) in 28 games with Grand Rapids and ranked among the team leaders with eight goals (4th), 14 assists (T3rd), 22 points (3rd) and two power-play goals (T3rd), while logging only two penalty minutes. The third-year pro has appeared in 146 AHL games since making his pro debut at the end of the 2018-19 season, notching 64 points (25-39-64) and 41 penalty minutes.
DETROIT, MI
Arizona Sports

Arizona Coyotes legend Shane Doan named GM of Team Canada

Arizona Coyotes chief hockey development officer and former team captain Shane Doan was named general manager of Canada’s Men’s National Team for the 2022 Indoor Ice Hockey Federation World Championship on Monday. Coyotes first-year head coach André Tourigny will serve as an assistant coach under Claude Julien.
GLENDALE, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy