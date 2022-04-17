Recap: Rapids Fall to Minnesota FC on 3-1 on the Road

DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings today recalled center Chase Pearson from the American Hockey League's Grand Rapids Griffins under emergency conditions. Pearson, 24, made his NHL debut with the Red Wings on March 24 against the New York Islanders and made his second appearance for Detroit on Saturday, April 16 against the New York Rangers. The 6-foot-3, 202-pound center recorded three hits and a plus-one rating in 7:11 time on ice in two games for Detroit. Pearson has also skated in 49 games for the Griffins this season, totaling 18 points (7-11-18) and 18 penalty minutes. During the 2020-21 campaign, Pearson recorded 22 points (8-14-22) in 28 games with Grand Rapids and ranked among the team leaders with eight goals (4th), 14 assists (T3rd), 22 points (3rd) and two power-play goals (T3rd), while logging only two penalty minutes. The third-year pro has appeared in 146 AHL games since making his pro debut at the end of the 2018-19 season, notching 64 points (25-39-64) and 41 penalty minutes.

