Letters to the editor April 18

 2 days ago

Re-elect Pierson

I am expressing my support for Debbie Pierson in her re-election campaign for Flathead County Clerk Recorder. Debbie is finishing her second term of service and has performed exceptionally well for all our citizens.

Debbie has developed a great staff that provides efficient, effective and friendly service for the land records, birth and death records, elections and records preservation departments.

Debbie is well qualified and has a proven track record over these past seven plus years. She leads her office with dedication, honesty and integrity. Please join me in voting for Debbie Pierson at the June Primary Elections.

— Lois Lauman, Lakeside

Bukacek cares

I am voting for Dr. Annie Bukacek for Public Service Commissioner. Dr. Annie is very smart and she has always cared a lot about our community. I know she will represent me with utilities and other important issues that I care about.

— Frances Young, Lakeside

Fallon for commissioner

I support Jack Fallon for County Commissioner. He served as president of the Evergreen Fire District where he succeeded in building a new fire station. As president of the Evergreen water and sewer board, he garnered grassroots support for a new sewage collection system. He served as vice-chair of the School District 5 board, where he is currently chairman of the finance and technology committees.

Jack understands the importance of open discussion. He researches an issue before coming to a decision and won’t make appointments to boards without input from a variety of sources. He believes in compromise and listens to multiple points of view before making a decision. He believes in transparency and in civility. He believes in the importance of recreation as shown by his life-long support of youth soccer and hockey. He is also a fiscal conservative.

Over the last years, Pam Holmquist and her fellow commissioners have made disastrous decisions. They have illegally permitted the “bridge to nowhere,” approved a resort on Lake Five, and issued a contested permit for a water bottling plant costing the county and individuals thousands of dollars in legal battles. Their appointments to the library and health boards have created chaos, distrust and resignations.

While Flathead County has the fastest growing population in Montana, the commissioners failed to create and manage an adequate budget. They turned down requests for more Sheriff’s Office deputies and turned away $500,000 per year from revenue on cannabis made available by the state. They rejected a trail plan despite overwhelming community support.

We need new leadership to create a new county jail, to fund the Sheriff’s Office, maintain our roads, support a trail system, and address issues of affordable housing.

Jack Fallon has the experience, people skills and credentials the commission needs.

— Carol Santa, Kalispell

Supports Parce

I recently attended a round table discussion with Jason Parce, who has thrown his hat in the ring to become our new Flathead County Commissioner. There were a dozen or so of us present, and we were invited to discuss anything and everything with him. He was up front, open and honest, and very much in tune with the needs for our county. We were together for most of three hours and he would have stayed longer, but we finally ran out of questions.

I have attended commissioner meetings in order to voice my opinion when there were major contentious matters being decided upon, but never felt that my opinions truly mattered. But I never understood as Jason does what really goes on behind the scenes.

Because he served on our Kalispell police force for 15+ years in several capacities, and has spent countless hours listening to the public, Jason knows the good, the bad and the ugly, particularly regarding county budget issues, public safety and purchase and sale of county property, all of which the commissioners have oversight. It was enlightening and encouraging to hear his well thought out approach, if elected, for accomplishing his goals.

Jason’s knowledge and experience will be indispensable as a county commissioner. I feel confident that he will work for us to make sure our tax dollars are not wasted but spent wisely.

I would highly recommend that, if you have a small group of friends and are not yet sure who you want to represent you on the county commissioners board then please, reach out to Jason. He is very open to such meetings, actually preferring the one-on-one intimacy for sharing his background, answering your questions and letting you know how he would function as a commissioner.

— John O’Neil, Kalispell

Legals for April, 18 2022

No. 28519 NOTICE OF PASSAGE OF RESOLUTION OF INTENTION HIGHWAY 93 NORTH ZONING DISTRICT The Board of Commissioners of Flathead County, Montana, hereby gives notice pursuant to Section 76-2-205(5), M.C.A., that it passed a resolution of intention (Resolution No. 837EY) on April 5, 2022, to change the zoning designation in a portion of the Highway 93 North Zoning District from SAG-10 (Suburban Agricultural) to R-2.5 (Rural Residential). The boundaries of the areas proposed to be amended from SAG-10 (Suburban Agricultural) to R-2.5 (Rural Residential) are described as: That portion of the Southwest one-quarter of the Southeast one-quarter (SW1/4SE1/4) of...
Maricopa County Attorney to resign amid controversy

(The Center Square) – The lead lawyer for the third-largest prosecutorial body in the U.S. will resign at the end of the week, her office announced Monday. Maricopa County Attorney Allister Adel said her last day in office would be Friday. “I am confident that the important mission of...
Judicial activism at work in recent court ruling

“The Legislature shall provide by law the requirements for residence, registration, absentee voting, and administration of elections.” It doesn’t get much clearer than that line in Article IV, Section 3 of Montana’s Constitution. Unless of course you’re an activist judge who doesn’t like common sense laws duly passed by the people’s representatives, the democratically elected Legislature. In that case, you’ll just go ahead and block those laws in favor of your political allies, exactly as District Court Judge Michael Moses did recently. The laws in question are entirely reasonable and are supported by Montanans throughout the state. One of them requires...
Flathead Business Watercooler

Kalispell chamber lunch The Kalispell Chamber of Commerce will hold its April Business Matters luncheon on Tuesday, April 19 from 11:30-1:15 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn, 1840 U.S. 93 South, Kalispell. Flathead Electric Co-op will discuss how hydropower from dams is critical to providing electricity that is reliable, affordable and carbon-free. For more information or to register, call 406-758-2806. Business perpetuation planning Montana West Economic Development is hosting a seminar series for businesses. The next seminar will be Thursday, April 21, 1 to 2 p.m. at the MWED Conference Room, 44 2nd Ave. W, Kalispell. Presented in partnership with Shaun McChesney,...
A year in, Montana’s rolled-back public health powers leave some areas in limbo

A year after a new Montana law stripped local health boards of their rulemaking authority, confusion and power struggles are creating a patchwork oversight system that may change how public health is administered long after the pandemic is over. The law, which took effect last April amid criticism of mask mandates and other covid restrictions on businesses, gave local elected leaders the final say in creating public health rules. Supporters said elected officials would be accountable to voters if they abuse that authority, while opponents said the change would inject politics into health decisions. Matt Kelley, CEO of the Montana Public Health...
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho attorney general candidates talk pandemic, lawsuits and the Legislature

The three Republican candidates vying to be the nominee for Idaho attorney general debated each other over pandemic restrictions, state and federal lawsuits and the attorney general’s relationship with the Legislature on Tuesday night, with less than a month to go before the May 17 primary election. Incumbent Attorney General Lawrence Wasden defended his record […] The post Idaho attorney general candidates talk pandemic, lawsuits and the Legislature appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
The Center Square

Group files ethics complaint against Hawaii congressman

(The Center Square) - A nonprofit watchdog group filed a complaint against U.S. Rep. Kai Kahele, D-Hawaii, alleging conflict of interest and abuse of Congress' proxy voting rules. Kahele serves on the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee and the Aviation Subcommittee. He is employed as a pilot with Hawaiian Airlines...
Board to interview health officer applicant

The Flathead City-County Board of Health is slated to interview Tuesday the lone candidate for the health department’s soon-to-be-vacant health officer position. Applicant Michael Chambers has been the administrator for the Macon County Health Department in Missouri since 2015, according to information provided by the Flathead County Health Department. Prior to that, he was operations manager for Samaritan Hospital in Macon, Missouri from 2004-2015, and was environmental services supervisor for North Kansas City Hospital in Missouri from 2001-2004. Chambers has master’s and bachelor’s degrees in business administration and health care management.  The board of health will meet with Chambers Tuesday, April 19, from 11...
Emergency responders making house calls to reduce 911 calls

ENNIS, Mont. (AP) — It's not an emergency, it's a house call. Madison Valley Medical Center first responder Corey Siders recently knocked on the front door of an Ennis home, just to check on 91-year-old Robert Kensinger. Kensinger sat with his walker near the kitchen table as Siders took readings for heart rate and blood pressure. "Sometimes in the morning, it starts to hurt; the whole leg. My left foot is swollen," Kesninger tells the medic. Some Montana emergency responders, like those in the Madison Valley, are trying something new. Instead of only responding to 911 calls, they are working with patients in...
Kalispell Council considers neighborhood’s grant request

Kalispell City Council on Monday will officially consider a request to submit a grant application on behalf of a resident-owned manufactured home community that is looking to connect to city sewer system. NeighborWorks Montana, on behalf of the Morning Star Community, is requesting the city serve as a host for the grant submittal. The community is a resident-owned manufactured home facility on South Woodland Drive that includes 41 homes. The grant applications are set to be submitted to the state Department of Natural Resources Renewable Resources Grant Loan Program Grant and Montana Coal Endowment Program Grant in an effort to build the...
Kalispell planning board recommends senior housing complex

The Kalispell Planning Board voted Tuesday to recommend a senior affordable housing complex proposal adjacent to the Gateway Community Center. The project, known as Creekside Commons, includes 31 apartments for residents age 55 and older. The units would be income and rent-restricted. Planning board members spoke favorably of the project’s expected boost to affordable housing to Kalispell. “I find this to be a very worthy project,” member Doug Kaufman said. The one-acre property is located at 1203 U.S. Highway 2 West, in the northern portion of the Gateway Community Center’s parking lot. In 2020, Creekside Commons earned $6,435,000 in housing tax credits...
Whitefish Council looks at requests from businesses

Whitefish City Council on Monday will hear from two businesses — one looking to open in a new location and the other looking to expand at its current location. Both businesses are requesting conditional-use permits for their operations. The council meets at 7:10 p.m. at City Hall. Foxtail Forskola is seeking a conditional-use permit to operate a first- through third-grade alternative school on Second Street. The building contains Loula’s Cafe on the lower floor and has been used most recently as office space on the second and loft floors. Schools are a conditional use in the WB-3 business zone, and...
Know the consequences of CI-121

Know the consequences before signing the petition to put CI-121 on the November ballot. At face value, CI-121 and freezing your residential property taxes may sound like a good idea. But if you further investigate the details of this misleading ballot initiative, you will find several adverse consequences. What is CI-121? It is a ballot initiative proposing a constitutional amendment that would freeze residential property value at the 2019 level and changes the assessed value to the acquisition value when purchased. This concept is not new and not from Montana. It is based on a California idea being proposed by a...
Gone from KPD, county commissioner candidate Parce under review by state bureau

Jason Parce, who has made his career in local law enforcement a tentpole of his campaign for the Flathead County Board of Commissioners, no longer works as a police officer for the Kalispell Police Department and is under review by the state bureau that oversees public safety officer certification. Parce joined the department in 2008 and served as one half of the agency’s canine unit. An image of him and K-9 Cairo, who left the organization with Parce, still appears on the department’s website. Parce is one of four Republican candidates vying for the county commission’s District 2 seat in the...
