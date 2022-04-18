ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalispell, MT

Kalispell Council considers neighborhood’s grant request

By HEIDI DESCH
Daily Inter Lake
Daily Inter Lake
 2 days ago

Kalispell City Council on Monday will officially consider a request to submit a grant application on behalf of a resident-owned manufactured home community that is looking to connect to city sewer system.

NeighborWorks Montana, on behalf of the Morning Star Community, is requesting the city serve as a host for the grant submittal.

The community is a resident-owned manufactured home facility on South Woodland Drive that includes 41 homes.

The grant applications are set to be submitted to the state Department of Natural Resources Renewable Resources Grant Loan Program Grant and Montana Coal Endowment Program Grant in an effort to build the required infrastructure to connect to the city sewer system.

The community has 21 septic and drain field systems that were installed in 1973 that are at the end of their useful lifetime, according to a letter the community submitted to the city.

These grants are available only through Montana municipalities and counties, so the community organization needs to go through the city in order to secure the grant.

The community would have to be annexed in order for the city to provide connection to the sewer system.

REGARDING THE new Parkline trail, Council will consider an ordinance that would allow for alcohol to be consumed at events held in the park areas along the trail. As Parkline nears completion, the city anticipates that the public will soon be using the park and its amenities and the park will become a venue for events, including those with alcoholic beverages available.

The ordinance will add Parkline to the list of city-owned properties in which a permit to have an event with alcohol served can take place. Organizers of such events must have liability insurance, comply with all state Department of Revenue requirements and have a designated area where alcohol is served and consumed.

ALSO ON the agenda, Council is set to consider a use agreement with KALICO for the second phase of an art installation project that looks to wrap eight additional traffic signal boxes downtown with art.

Council previously approved the first phase of the project that engages the art community in an effort where artists and renderings are selected to wrap the boxes with a vinyl wrap. The project is funded through the nonprofit art center.

COUNCIL IS also set to vote on a resolution to request the distribution of funds from the Bridge and Road Safety and Accountability Act. The state Department of Transportation allocates such funds to cities and counties to pay for the construction, reconstruction, maintenance and repair of roads.

Kalispell intends to use its funds to support the reconstruction of a portion of Eighth Avenue West, which is scheduled to start in 2023. The project is expected to start at Center Street and continue south to 11th Street West, then east one block to Seventh Avenue West.

The project entails reconstruction of the street including water system replacements, stormwater runoff improvements, new curb and gutter, new sub-base where necessary and new asphalt resurfacing.

The total project is budgeted at $4.98 million and has multiple funding sources planned.

The meeting starts at 7 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, 201 First Avenue East.

For more information, visit the city’s website at https://www.kalispell.com/ .

Features Editor Heidi Desch may be reached at 758-4421 or hdesch@dailyinterlake.com.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC12

Judge grants Richmond’s request for second casino referendum

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A judge has granted Richmond’s request for a second casino referendum this November. This comes after a city council committee unanimously signed off on the idea earlier this year. The $562.5 million ONE Casino + Resort project would be located in the exact same place,...
RICHMOND, VA
Sheridan Media

Arts & Humanities Council Requests Approved by Council

The Johnson County Arts & Humanities Council has asked the Buffalo City Council to approve a number of requests for upcoming events they want to present this summer. Bonnie Klasinski, President of the JCAHC, explained to the council what the two events will offer. The first request is for a...
JOHNSON COUNTY, WY
Jacksonville Daily Record

Council to consider $1.2 million incentives request for new W.W. Gay headquarters

Florida Mechanical Systems Inc. has requested $1.2 million in city incentives to build a new headquarters for W.W. Gay Mechanical Contractor Inc., an affiliated company, in Northwest Jacksonville. City Office of Economic Development materials show the proposed $15.31 million, 49,200-square-foot office and administrative building will be developed at 524 Stockton...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kalispell, MT
Government
City
Kalispell, MT
State
Montana State
Local
Montana Government
Austin Chronicle

AustinCoin? Council Considering Crypto

Mayor Steve Adler and Council Member Mackenzie Kelly are bringing two resolutions to the Council meeting today, March 24, asking staff to explore the potential use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technologies for a variety of official city of Austin uses. The proposals, which were posted on the Council message board two weeks ago, have been met with skepticism among members of the Austin community that have not already bought into the crypto/blockchain/Web3 hype – including from the local tech community.
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcoholic Beverages#Infrastructure#Water Systems#Kalispell Council#Kalispell City Council#Neighborworks Montana
Daily Inter Lake

Flathead Business Watercooler

Kalispell chamber lunch The Kalispell Chamber of Commerce will hold its April Business Matters luncheon on Tuesday, April 19 from 11:30-1:15 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn, 1840 U.S. 93 South, Kalispell. Flathead Electric Co-op will discuss how hydropower from dams is critical to providing electricity that is reliable, affordable and carbon-free. For more information or to register, call 406-758-2806. Business perpetuation planning Montana West Economic Development is hosting a seminar series for businesses. The next seminar will be Thursday, April 21, 1 to 2 p.m. at the MWED Conference Room, 44 2nd Ave. W, Kalispell. Presented in partnership with Shaun McChesney,...
KALISPELL, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Drinks
Daily Inter Lake

Judicial activism at work in recent court ruling

“The Legislature shall provide by law the requirements for residence, registration, absentee voting, and administration of elections.” It doesn’t get much clearer than that line in Article IV, Section 3 of Montana’s Constitution. Unless of course you’re an activist judge who doesn’t like common sense laws duly passed by the people’s representatives, the democratically elected Legislature. In that case, you’ll just go ahead and block those laws in favor of your political allies, exactly as District Court Judge Michael Moses did recently. The laws in question are entirely reasonable and are supported by Montanans throughout the state. One of them requires...
MONTANA STATE
Daily Inter Lake

A year in, Montana’s rolled-back public health powers leave some areas in limbo

A year after a new Montana law stripped local health boards of their rulemaking authority, confusion and power struggles are creating a patchwork oversight system that may change how public health is administered long after the pandemic is over. The law, which took effect last April amid criticism of mask mandates and other covid restrictions on businesses, gave local elected leaders the final say in creating public health rules. Supporters said elected officials would be accountable to voters if they abuse that authority, while opponents said the change would inject politics into health decisions. Matt Kelley, CEO of the Montana Public Health...
MONTANA STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Common council votes to implement body-worn cameras pilot program for Madison police

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Common Council on Wednesday morning voted to implement a limited body-worn camera pilot program for police officers on the city’s north side. The 11-9 vote marks the latest development in a years-long debate about whether to implement the technology. Wednesday’s vote also comes three months after the council delayed a decision on whether to move...
MADISON, WI
Daily Inter Lake

Legals for April, 20 2022

No. 28542 NOTICE OF PASSAGE OF RESOLUTION OF INTENTION BLANCHARD LAKE ZONING DISTRICT The Board of Commissioners of Flathead County, Montana, hereby gives notice pursuant to Section 76-2-205(5), M.C.A., that it passed a resolution of intention (Resolution No. 966AX) on April 14, 2022, to change the zoning designation in a portion of the Blanchard Lake Zoning District SAG-5 (Suburban Agricultural) Planned Unit Development (PUD). The property is located at 5333 and 5379 Highway 93 South outside Whitefish. The boundaries of the area proposed to be amended are described as: Parcel A and B of Certificate of Survey No. 1779,...
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
Daily Inter Lake

Daily Inter Lake

Flathead County, MT
947
Followers
2K+
Post
115K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Inter Lake has been serving Northwest Montana since 1889. We were founded by Clayton and Emma Ingalls as a weekly newspaper in Demersville, and two years later the entire operation moved north to Kalispell. As the largest news-gathering operation in the region, we strive to connect all our readers to the people, places and institutions which make Northwest Montana home.

 https://dailyinterlake.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy