Kalispell Council considers neighborhood’s grant request

Kalispell City Council on Monday will officially consider a request to submit a grant application on behalf of a resident-owned manufactured home community that is looking to connect to city sewer system.



NeighborWorks Montana, on behalf of the Morning Star Community, is requesting the city serve as a host for the grant submittal.

The community is a resident-owned manufactured home facility on South Woodland Drive that includes 41 homes.

The grant applications are set to be submitted to the state Department of Natural Resources Renewable Resources Grant Loan Program Grant and Montana Coal Endowment Program Grant in an effort to build the required infrastructure to connect to the city sewer system.

The community has 21 septic and drain field systems that were installed in 1973 that are at the end of their useful lifetime, according to a letter the community submitted to the city.

These grants are available only through Montana municipalities and counties, so the community organization needs to go through the city in order to secure the grant.

The community would have to be annexed in order for the city to provide connection to the sewer system.

REGARDING THE new Parkline trail, Council will consider an ordinance that would allow for alcohol to be consumed at events held in the park areas along the trail. As Parkline nears completion, the city anticipates that the public will soon be using the park and its amenities and the park will become a venue for events, including those with alcoholic beverages available.

The ordinance will add Parkline to the list of city-owned properties in which a permit to have an event with alcohol served can take place. Organizers of such events must have liability insurance, comply with all state Department of Revenue requirements and have a designated area where alcohol is served and consumed.

ALSO ON the agenda, Council is set to consider a use agreement with KALICO for the second phase of an art installation project that looks to wrap eight additional traffic signal boxes downtown with art.

Council previously approved the first phase of the project that engages the art community in an effort where artists and renderings are selected to wrap the boxes with a vinyl wrap. The project is funded through the nonprofit art center.

COUNCIL IS also set to vote on a resolution to request the distribution of funds from the Bridge and Road Safety and Accountability Act. The state Department of Transportation allocates such funds to cities and counties to pay for the construction, reconstruction, maintenance and repair of roads.

Kalispell intends to use its funds to support the reconstruction of a portion of Eighth Avenue West, which is scheduled to start in 2023. The project is expected to start at Center Street and continue south to 11th Street West, then east one block to Seventh Avenue West.

The project entails reconstruction of the street including water system replacements, stormwater runoff improvements, new curb and gutter, new sub-base where necessary and new asphalt resurfacing.

The total project is budgeted at $4.98 million and has multiple funding sources planned.

The meeting starts at 7 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, 201 First Avenue East.

For more information, visit the city’s website at https://www.kalispell.com/ .

Features Editor Heidi Desch may be reached at 758-4421 or hdesch@dailyinterlake.com.

