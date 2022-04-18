ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hendersonville, NC

Madison Cawthorn busted for blowing taxpayer dollars at a luxury resort

By Tom Boggioni
Salon
Salon
 2 days ago
U.S. Rep Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) (Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

Writing for the conservative Washington Examiner, investigative reporter Andrew Kerr claimed that Rep. Madison Cawthorn dropped close to $3000 in taxpayer money at a lavish resort in his hometown of Hendersonville, North Carolina.

Adding insult to injury, the same week the controversial lawmaker was living it up at the resort, he was tweeting that "Democratic politicians certainly love wasting your hard-earned tax dollars."

According to Kerr, "Cawthorn spent $2,950 from his taxpayer-funded members representational allowance at Skylaranna, a resort based in his hometown of Hendersonville, North Carolina, that boasts luxury accommodations for romantic dinners, weddings, and corporate events. The freshman Republican lawmaker categorized his Aug. 9 payment to the luxury resort as a 'legislative planning food and beverage' expense."

The report states a review of Cawthorn's expenses also showed "$491 for a trip to Papa's and Beer Mexican Restaurant, two visits to Chick-fil-A totaling $382," with Cawthorn labeling the expenditures as "legislative planning food and beverage" expenses once again.

The journalist then called attention to Cawthorn's complaints on Twitter the same week of the Skylaranna visit.

"Also between Aug. 6 and 10, the firebrand conservative issued multiple tweets railing against Democrats in Congress for wasting taxpayer funds," he wrote, quoting Cawthorn tweeting, "Democratic politicians certainly love wasting your hard-earned tax dollars while forcing your businesses to shut down," and then adding, "NC-11 is sick and tired of our hard-earned tax dollars being spent on these trillion-dollar socialist monstrosities. They're OUR dollars, not the socialists."

A spokesperson for the embattled lawmaker issued a statement claiming, "Our district retreat occurred on those dates; those expenses were for the district and D.C. staff on the retreat. Nearly every office on Capitol Hill has a district retreat and a budget specifically designated for one."

A spokesperson for Skylaranna declined to reveal specifically what the taxpayers were paying for during the 26-year-old lawmaker's visit.

Barbara
1d ago

He recently lost his wife due to divorce, lost his driver's license due to 3 excessive speeding offensives, NOW needs to lose his job.

chuck martin
1d ago

This guy is a train wreck! Lies about his past, accuses other Republicans of wanting him to attend cocaine and sex parties (NO ONE would want to party with this dweeb) Spends lavishly, I like Chic fil a too, but over 300 bucks? What a cretin

TC Andrews
1d ago

Meanwhile, the average employee has to justify every expense paid with a business card or when seeking reimbursement.

Must Read Alaska

Sarah Palin appears to be suddenly comprehending what Ballot Measure 2 — Ranked Choice Voting — means to Alaska elections

Sarah Palin, who filed for Congress on April 1 to fill the seat of the late Congressman Don Young, seems genuinely surprised at Alaska’s crazy new voting system. On her Instagram page, it’s almost as if she had not been paying attention for the past two years to the mischief that Sen. Lisa Murkowski’s former campaign team had put together — a wild and wooly jungle primary with no party sideboards, and a Ranked Choice Voting general election. Voters approved Ballot Measure 2 in 2020, as they were told it would remove Outside “dark money” from elections.
Daily Mail

'If your wife is an admitted and proud contributor to a coup, maybe you should weigh that in your ethical standards': Pelosi tears into Clarence Thomas when asked if he should resign over wife Ginni's texts

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi slammed Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas at her Thursday press conference when asked if he should resign over his wife Ginni's texts. She first said of Thomas, 'I don't think he ever should have been appointed,' before expressing that she thought Congress should look into a provision of the House-passed H.R. 1 that would create a code of ethics for Supreme Court justices.
Salon

Court disbars Jan. 6 defense lawyer who claimed “it’s not illegal to go inside the Capitol”

A Virginia court last week disbarred an attorney representing numerous prominent Capitol riot defendants, including a top Oath Keepers member charged with seditious conspiracy. A three-judge panel in Prince William County Circuit Court ordered attorney Jonathon Moseley's law license revoked, according to court records first reported by Politico. The details...
The Independent

Psaki says Texas governor doesn’t have authority for ‘publicity stunt’ plan to bus migrants to DC

White House press secretary accused Texas Gov Greg Abbott of promising an illegal “publicity stunt” on Thursday after the Republican governor vowed that he would place undocumented migrants on chartered buses to Washington DC.The governor made headlines in right-leaning media and thrilled conservatives this week when he pledged that he would respond to the Biden administration’s end of Title 42 directives that allow DHS to turn back migrants at the border by forcing undocumented immigrants to board buses and be essentially shipped out of his state, across the country.Ms Psaki was asked about the governor’s announcement at her daily...
