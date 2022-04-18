ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

Accident leaves one person in critical condition

By 41NBC Web Producer
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an accident on Gray Highway Sunday afternoon. It was reported that around 2:30pm a Chevrolet SUV was traveling south at...

WALB 10

Valdosta baby in critical condition, 2 arrested

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Two suspects have been charged and arrested after a baby was discovered to be injured and is currently in critical condition, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD). On March 18, around 12:40 p.m., officers and detectives responded to the Hilton Garden Inn, after employees with...
VALDOSTA, GA
WJBF

Augusta man dies following motorcycle crash

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — One person is dead following a motorcycle crash in Augusta. Authorities say the incident happened Sunday on the 1400 Blk. of Brown Road. The driver, later identified as Michael Marx, 44, of Augusta, was traveling east on Brown Road when he lost control of his motorcycle and ran into a ditch. […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WRBL News 3

MCSO Correctional Officer remains in custody after being accused of providing contraband to inmates

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A former Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office correctional officer is now being held in the Harris County jail. Brianna Talley was scheduled to appear in Muscogee County municipal court this morning. The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Investigation Bureau launched an investigation that led to Talley being charged with violation of oath and […]
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Man dies after shooting on Maynard Circle in east Macon

One man is dead after a shooting in east Macon. According to Macon-Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones, it happened around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 800-block of Maynard Circle. He identified the victim as 28-year-old Quenton Woodson. Deputies are investigating what led up to the shooting. More information will be...
MACON, GA
The Independent

Grandson accused of locking grandmother in freezer to die

Police said a man in Georgia killed his grandmother by locking her in a freezer while she was still alive. Floyd County Police found the body of Doris Cumming, 82, on Thursday in the home she shared with her grandson, 29-year-old Robert Keith Tincher III. The Associated Press reports that Mr Tincher has been charged with murder, aggravated battery and concealing the death of another. He is currently being held in a jail in Rome, Georgia. Ms Cumming's family told police that they believed she had moved out of state, but grew concerned when they had not heard from...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WSAV News 3

Shooting suspect in custody after a year on the run

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A man accused of shooting a stranger in 2021 in Augusta, Georgia is now behind bars. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says in March of 2021, 32-year old Reginald Jerome McGee shot a man and his uncle inside of a car on the 2100 block of MLK Blvd. Authorities say the […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WRBL News 3

I-85 in Gwinnett County shutdown, SWAT team on scene negotiating with armed person on bus

UPDATE – The armed individual aboard Greyhound bus taken into custody by Gwinnett SWAT, according to officials. ____________________________________________________________________________________ GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – Law Enforcement is on the scene of an incident on Interstate 85 in Gwinnett County, near Indian Trail. According to the Atlanta Journal Constitution, traffic in the area has stopped and a […]
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Man killed at East Point ATM, while on the phone; police make first arrest

EAST POINT, Ga. — An arrest was made in connection with a fatal shooting at an East Point ATM in November of 2021, their police department posted Thursday, on Facebook. Shane Knight, 49, was arrested and charged with murder, the post said. Police said they are still looking for others that may be involved. They added that they will not stop until everyone shown in a video they previously released is identified.
EAST POINT, GA
CBS 46

Man killed in crash on I-85 North in Gwinnett County

SUWANEE, Ga. (CBS46) - Suwanee Police responded to a fatal crash Monday afternoon on I-85 northbound at exit 111/Lawrenceville Suwanee Road involving a tractor-trailer and a van. Suwanee Police Captain Robert Thompson tells us the person killed has been identified as 32-year-old Jorge Zuno, of Buford, Ga., and his next...
SUWANEE, GA
WRBL News 3

Suspect arrested in deadly Hamilton Road shooting in LaGrange

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The LaGrange Police Department has made an arrest in a deadly weekend shooting. According to police, Mario Alonzo Fannin was arrested in connection to the shooting of Dearko Thornton. Thornton was shot on Sunday at the My Food Mart, located at 404 Hamilton Road. Police responded to the shooting at 11:11 […]
LAGRANGE, GA
WRDW-TV

All 5 suspects caught in 8-year-old’s murder

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - All five suspects in the drive-by shooting of an 8-year-old girl are now in Richmond County Sheriff’s Office custody. In connection with the Jan. 8 murder of 8-year-old Arbrie Leigh Anthony, five people have been indicted by a grand jury: Antoine Rodrigues Redfield, 22; Kendariss Brown, 31; Henri Ramone Beach, 20; Destiny Rich, 22; and Antionous Wytell Thomas Jr., 20.
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA

