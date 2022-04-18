ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law roundup: 'Shifty figure' suspected of casing houses

 2 days ago

Someone called the Kalispell Police Department to report a “shifty figure,” wearing a hoodie. The caller alleged the man, who looked to be in his 50s or 60s, appeared to be eyeing or casing houses, was shuffling around and “being a little shifty.” A truck then picked up ol’ shifty and headed in the direction of a grocery store.

A county employee told officers staff members were moving into a building where a blonde woman in a blue sweater was sitting by the front sliding doors, which was fine until she reportedly started screaming and banging her head against the wall. They thought she was “on something.”

A mix of four to six men and women were reportedly fighting when some of them got into cars and began chasing each other on the street. Others left on foot and some went back to a hotel room.

A store employee and their friend waited in a vehicle and called the police alleging a transient man was sitting in front of the store making a weapon by putting metal pieces on the end of a stick or board. The man told officers he was making a walking stick.

Someone complained about gravel and dirt on Montana Street and asked for officers to drive through the area because they thought it was a traffic hazard.

Extra patrol was requested in a location where lots of loud vehicles were reportedly revving their engines and racing each other.

An apartment resident complained about a woman who would sit on the corner every day with her pug that barked nonstop. This had reportedly gone on for months and the woman, who didn’t live there, was confrontational when the resident tried to talk to her about the barking.

Someone allegedly brought a blanket over to a distraught blonde woman in an alleyway behind a cafe and thought she had frostbite but was unsure if she needed an ambulance. A hypodermic needle was lying on the cement nearby. Officers checked on the woman who denied medical assistance and a ride. Officers checked shelter options, which were full but offered to let her fill out an application.

A woman reportedly hit a vehicle and went into a thrift store without stopping to talk to the other driver. Although there was allegedly no damage to either vehicle, the other driver didn’t think the woman should be driving with kids in the car.

A man reportedly let a German shepherd out of a vehicle and drove forward toward the dog, which led someone to believe he was trying to run it over, so they called the police. The caller said the man “acted like it was normal to run over the dog.” The man left and the dog’s whereabouts were unknown.

Two females reportedly stole around $2,900 worth of items from a store.

Daily Inter Lake

Daily Inter Lake

ABOUT

The Daily Inter Lake has been serving Northwest Montana since 1889.

 https://dailyinterlake.com/

