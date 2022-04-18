ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalispell, MT

Shirley Lee Hamilton, 78

 2 days ago

Shirley Lee Hamilton, 78, died at the Buffalo Hill Retreat Center on Friday, April 9th, 2022, at 5:41 p.m. She was with her favorite nurse Courtney Harper. The two of them really made friends fast, mom just loved her! Momma was so well loved by all her family and friends like Gwen, Renee, Diane, Sonja, Gloria, Shelly, Pat, Marlene, Coleen, and Helena just to name a few ... but I was her best friend and she was mine!

Momma was the kind of person that would help anybody. I feel that Robert and I were very blessed with such wonderful parents who both loved the Lord very much! I can remember as a child growing up that we always moved around due to Daddy’s type of work … going from state to state. We went from house to house. I remember that no matter what house we lived in Momma always made it a home. Momma was always a kind and loving person to everyone, especially to us, Daddy, Robert, and me. Momma had the gift of gab she never knew a stranger! My Bubba (Robert) passed away two months ago! That’s when Momma’s health went downhill. We all truly believe that she died of a broken heart!

Oh precious Lord… now that Momma and Bubba are with you please take good care of them!

Momma is survived by her husband of 63 years, Jimmy Eugene Hamilton, who is serviced by her children, James and Terry, Gabi, and honorary daughter, Debra Hamilton, and honorary son Tim Thompson. She is survived by grandchildren, Jamey and Lyndsey, Samantha and Levi, Amy and Tyler; great-grandchildren, Parris, Liam, Harvey, John, Keagan, Izzy, and Hailey.

Momma was preceded in death by her son, Robert; her sisters, Arleen and Mayola; and her brothers, Harvey, J.W., Joe, Walley, and Max.

Her funeral will be held April 19 at the Kalispell Church of the Nazarene, 1295 Whitefish Stage Road, Kalispell. Viewing is from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Service starts at 1 p.m., and a dinner will follow. Anyone who would like to bring a salad or dessert it would be greatly appreciated!

GOD BLESS EVERYONE, and MOMMA WE LOVE YOU TO HEAVEN AND BACK!

Flathead County, MT
