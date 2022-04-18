ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitefish, MT

Whitefish Council looks at requests from businesses

By HEIDI DESCH
Daily Inter Lake
Daily Inter Lake
 2 days ago

Whitefish City Council on Monday will hear from two businesses — one looking to open in a new location and the other looking to expand at its current location.

Both businesses are requesting conditional-use permits for their operations.

The council meets at 7:10 p.m. at City Hall.

Foxtail Forskola is seeking a conditional-use permit to operate a first- through third-grade alternative school on Second Street. The building contains Loula’s Cafe on the lower floor and has been used most recently as office space on the second and loft floors.

Schools are a conditional use in the WB-3 business zone, and thus require a conditional-use permit to operate.

Foxtail says it aims to build a community of early childhood learners by establishing place-based relationships and community-mindedness. Classes would be indoor and outdoor, and include 10 to 12 students per class, with total school attendance capped at 30 students.

Operating hours would be Tuesday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The second business request comes from Ralph Simpson for MOST Physical Therapy at 576 Spokane Ave. The business is seeking to expand operations into a new garage under an existing conditional-use permit.

The site is developed with a single-family home that operates as a home occupation.

The owner was originally granted a conditional-use permit to expand the business into the garage, but because work was not begun within 18 months that expired.

ALSO ON the agenda, the council will consider a request from Blake Ringeisen for a conditional-use permit for an accessory dwelling unit attached to a new single-family home at 708 Cottonwood Court.

Prior to the regular meeting, council will hold a work session starting at 5:45 p.m., that includes a presentation from the Whitefish Lake Institute on its fiscal year 2023 budget for aquatic invasive species mitigation efforts.

At 6 p.m., council will discuss amendments to the accessory dwelling unit regulations.

In addition to in-person at City Hall, the meeting is available to view and comment via Webex.

Instructions can be found on the city’s website at https://www.cityofwhitefish.org/ .

Features Editor Heidi Desch may be reached at 758-4421 or hdesch@dailyinterlake.com.

Comments / 0

