Judge Facing Misconduct Charges Blames Menopause, Sleep Apnea For Mistakes

Cover picture for the articleA Cleveland judge facing charges of judicial misconduct says her mistakes were caused by a generalized anxiety disorder brought on by menopause and sleep...

Profit Steinberg
2d ago

Blame it on the rain!!! Judges should be held accountable like anyone else. Judges act like they are untouchable!!!!

no name needed
2d ago

BS ...NOTHING MORE NOTHING LESS....blame , blame everything and everyone else except SELF...

wills willys
1d ago

It’s the same old thing. She was given the job because of her color and sex. She as usual could not handle it. Get over it. You have a Vice President and scotus justice doing the same thing.

#Sleep Apnea#Menopause#Sleep Disorder#Judicial Misconduct#Cleveland Municipal Court#The Ohio Supreme Court
