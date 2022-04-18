ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These Are the Counties In the Billings, MT Metro Area Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Slowest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QWzwC_0fCF7s1h00 After adding over 222,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 79.6 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 970,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 9.1 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 8.9 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While COVID-19 has spread to nearly every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of coronavirus grew at an average rate of 11.0 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 26.8% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Billings, MT, metro area consists of Yellowstone County, Carbon County, and Stillwater County. In the past week, there were an average of 2.8 new coronavirus cases every day per 100,000 Billings residents, less than the national figure. The metro area’s average daily case growth in the most recent week is essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 2.9 daily new cases per 100,000 Billings residents.

The spread of coronavirus depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Billings metro area, COVID-19 is growing the slowest in Stillwater County. There were an average of 1.9 new cases per day per 100,000 residents in Stillwater County during the past week, the least of the three counties in Billings with available data.

Case growth in the Billings metro area varies widely at the county level. In Carbon County, for example, there were an average of 6.7 new cases per day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- the most of any county in Billings and far more than the case growth rate in Stillwater County.

Just as Stillwater County has the slowest case growth in the Billings area, it also has the lowest incidence of cases overall. As of April 13, there were a total of 16,152.5 confirmed cases per 100,000 residents in Stillwater County, the fewest of the three counties in the metro area. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 24,542.2 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

The pandemic has led to the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses around the country. These changes have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. These changes have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In Stillwater County, unemployment peaked at 9.5% in April 2020. As of June 2021, the county's unemployment rate was 3.7%.

To determine the county in every metropolitan area where COVID-19 is growing the slowest, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked counties according to the average number of new daily COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents in the seven days ending April 13. To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is not seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in Montana where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank in MSA County Population New daily cases per 100,000, week ending April 13 New daily cases per 100,000, week ending April 6 Cumulative cases per 100,000 Cumulative deaths per 100,000
1 Stillwater County 9,466 1.9 3.2 16,152.5 316.9
2 Yellowstone County 159,008 2.6 2.8 26,945.2 344.0
3 Carbon County 10,597 6.7 4.0 19,307.4 264.2

