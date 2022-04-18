These Are the Counties In the Charlottesville, VA Metro Area Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Slowest

After adding over 222,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 79.6 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 970,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 9.1 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 8.9 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While COVID-19 has spread to nearly every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of coronavirus grew at an average rate of 11.0 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 26.8% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Charlottesville, VA, metro area consists of Albemarle County, the city of Charlottesville, Fluvanna County, and two other counties. In the past week, there were an average of 16.6 new coronavirus cases every day per 100,000 Charlottesville residents, greater than the national figure. The metro area’s average daily case growth in the most recent week is essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 16.9 daily new cases per 100,000 Charlottesville residents.

The spread of coronavirus depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Charlottesville metro area, COVID-19 is growing the slowest in Greene County. There were an average of 0.0 new cases per day per 100,000 residents in Greene County during the past week, the least of the five counties in Charlottesville with available data.

Case growth in the Charlottesville metro area varies at the county level. In Albemarle County, for example, there were an average of 83.9 new cases per day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- the most of any county in Charlottesville and more than the case growth rate in Greene County.

While Greene County has the slowest case growth in the Charlottesville area, it does not have the lowest incidence of cases overall. As of April 13, there were a total of 20,385.3 confirmed cases per 100,000 residents in Greene County, the fifth fewest of the five counties in the metro area. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 24,542.2 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

The pandemic has led to the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses around the country. These changes have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. These changes have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In Greene County, unemployment peaked at 9.4% in April 2020. As of June 2021, the county's unemployment rate was 3.6%.

To determine the county in every metropolitan area where COVID-19 is growing the slowest, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked counties according to the average number of new daily COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents in the seven days ending April 13. To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is not seasonally adjusted.

Rank in MSA County Population New daily cases per 100,000, week ending April 13 New daily cases per 100,000, week ending April 6 Cumulative cases per 100,000 Cumulative deaths per 100,000 1 Greene County 19,519 0.0 6.9 20,385.3 312.5 2 Nelson County 14,831 0.0 9.2 17,267.9 229.2 3 Charlottesville city 47,096 0.0 2.3 19,492.1 167.7 4 Fluvanna County 26,594 47.7 13.5 19,128.4 161.7 5 Albemarle County 107,405 83.9 60.2 16,232.0 142.5

