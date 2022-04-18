ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

These Are the Counties In the Clarksville, TN-KY Metro Area Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Slowest

By Evan Comen
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QWzwC_0fCF7ZS000 After adding over 222,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 79.6 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 970,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 9.1 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 8.9 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While COVID-19 has spread to nearly every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of coronavirus grew at an average rate of 11.0 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 26.8% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Clarksville, TN-KY, metro area consists of Montgomery County, Christian County, Trigg County, and one other county. In the past week, there were an average of 3.0 new coronavirus cases every day per 100,000 Clarksville residents, less than the national figure. The metro area’s average daily case growth in the most recent week is essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 4.7 daily new cases per 100,000 Clarksville residents.

The spread of coronavirus depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Clarksville metro area, COVID-19 is growing the slowest in Trigg County, Kentucky. There were an average of 0.8 new cases per day per 100,000 residents in Trigg County during the past week, the least of the four counties in Clarksville with available data.

Case growth in the Clarksville metro area varies widely at the county level. In Christian County, for example, there were an average of 4.6 new cases per day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- the most of any county in Clarksville and far more than the case growth rate in Trigg County.

While Trigg County has the slowest case growth in the Clarksville area, it does not have the lowest incidence of cases overall. As of April 13, there were a total of 27,725.1 confirmed cases per 100,000 residents in Trigg County, the fourth fewest of the four counties in the metro area. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 24,542.2 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

The pandemic has led to the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses around the country. These changes have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. These changes have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In Trigg County, unemployment peaked at 17.1% in April 2020. As of June 2021, the county's unemployment rate was 5.9%.

To determine the county in every metropolitan area where COVID-19 is growing the slowest, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked counties according to the average number of new daily COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents in the seven days ending April 13. To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is not seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in Tennessee where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank in MSA County Population New daily cases per 100,000, week ending April 13 New daily cases per 100,000, week ending April 6 Cumulative cases per 100,000 Cumulative deaths per 100,000
1 Trigg County 14,449 0.8 26.3 27,725.1 304.5
2 Stewart County 13,427 0.9 0.3 24,458.2 424.5
3 Montgomery County 200,180 2.7 3.5 25,060.9 282.7
4 Christian County 71,414 4.6 4.6 22,936.7 285.7

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Cheapest City to Buy a Home

Home prices have risen by record amounts in the past two years. Home prices nationwide rose 18.8% in December, compared with the same month in 2020, according to the carefully followed S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Indices. In three cities, the figure was above 25%: Phoenix (32.5%), Tampa (29.4%) and Miami (27.3%). In some smaller cities that […]
REAL ESTATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Coronavirus
City
Clarksville, TN
Trigg County, KY
Government
Clarksville, TN
Government
Local
Kentucky Health
Clarksville, TN
Health
State
Tennessee State
Local
Kentucky Coronavirus
Local
Tennessee Government
Local
Kentucky Government
County
Trigg County, KY
Trigg County, KY
Health
Trigg County, KY
Coronavirus
State
Kentucky State
Local
Tennessee Health
Outsider.com

Georgia and Maryland Become First States To Suspend Gas Tax

Georgia and Maryland suspended their states’ gas tax amidst record-high oil prices and surging fuel costs. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan signed a short-term bill that waived the 36.1 cents per gallon tax on regular gas and the 36.85 cents per gallon tax on diesel. The bill lasts for 30 days. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp also signed a similar bill that eliminates the state’s 29 cents per gallon tax through the end of May.
GEORGIA STATE
CNBC

States put unemployment insurance on chopping block

Many state legislatures recently proposed tweaking their unemployment benefit programs, often by reducing the duration of aid. It continues a trend seen among many other states after the Great Recession. Kentucky lawmakers overrode the veto of Gov. Andy Beshear, a Democrat, who called the policy proposals "callous." State legislatures are...
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metropolitan Areas#U S Census Bureau#Covid#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

110K+
Followers
69K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy