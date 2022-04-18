ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Orioles take on the Athletics looking to break road slide

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

Baltimore Orioles (3-6) vs. Oakland Athletics (4-5)

Oakland, California; Monday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Spenser Watkins (0-0, 3.00 ERA, 2.00 WHIP, one strikeout); Athletics: Frankie Montas (1-1, 4.76 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 12 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Athletics -188, Orioles +160; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles will look to end a three-game road slide when they play the Oakland Athletics.

Oakland had an 86-76 record overall and a 43-38 record at home last season. The Athletics scored 4.6 runs per game while giving up 4.2 last season.

Baltimore went 52-110 overall and 25-56 on the road last season. The Orioles slugged .402 with a .304 on-base percentage as a team in the 2021 season.

INJURIES: Athletics: Stephen Piscotty: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brent Honeywell Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Skye Bolt: 10-Day IL (oblique), James Kaprielian: 10-Day IL (shoulder)

Orioles: John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dean Kremer: 10-Day IL (oblique)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Yankees' Nestor Cortes throws immaculate inning vs. Orioles

New York Yankees pitcher Nestor Cortes threw an immaculate inning Sunday, striking out three Baltimore Orioles in the fourth inning with just nine pitches. Cortes, 27, first struck out Anthony Santander with a called strike followed by a foul ball and a foul tip caught by Yankees catcher Kyle Higashioka. Then, Cortes struck out Ryan McKenna and Robinson Chirinos with six more strikes, three swinging and three called.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

Rougned Odor sitting for Orioles Sunday

The Baltimore Orioles did not list Rougned Odor in their lineup for Sunday's game against the New York Yankees. Odor will catch a breather Sunday while Chris Owings starts at second base and bats seventh. Our models project Odor to make 409 more plate appearances this season, with 19 home...
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Elvis Andrus batting second for Athletics Monday

The Oakland Athletics listed Elvis Andrus as their starter at shortstop for Monday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Andrus will bat second and play shortstop Monday, while Kevin Smith slides to third base, Sheldon Neuse switches to second base, Tony Kemp steps up into left field, and Chad Pinder takes a seat.
OAKLAND, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Baltimore, MD
City
California, MD
Oakland, CA
Sports
City
Oakland, CA
Local
Maryland Sports
Local
California Sports
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
The Spun

Longtime NFL, College Football Coach Died On Friday

A longtime NFL and college football assistant coach died on Friday. Bob Harrison, a longtime NFL and college football assistant coach, died at the age of 80 on Friday, according to multiple reports. The former assistant coach and scout passed away following a lengthy illness. Harrison was a longtime assistant...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dean Kremer
Person
Stephen Piscotty
Person
James Kaprielian
Person
Skye Bolt
Person
Frankie Montas
Person
Deolis Guerra
Person
Brent Honeywell Jr.
Reuters

Seth Brown's 2-run double pushes A's past Orioles

Seth Brown lashed a two-run, go-ahead double in the sixth inning and five Oakland pitchers combined on an eight-hitter Tuesday night as the Athletics made it two straight over the visiting Baltimore Orioles with a 2-1 victory. Cole Irvin combined with relievers Zach Logue, Ryan Castellani, Sam Moll and Zach...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Associated Press

Diamondbacks face the Nationals looking to stop road slide

Arizona Diamondbacks (3-8, fifth in the NL West) vs. Washington Nationals (6-6, fifth in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (0-0, .00 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 13 strikeouts); Nationals: Erick Fedde (1-0, 3.60 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 11 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nationals -129, Diamondbacks +109; over/under is 8 runs.
PHOENIX, AZ
The Associated Press

Red Sox face the Blue Jays with 1-0 series lead

Toronto Blue Jays (6-5) vs. Boston Red Sox (6-4) PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Jose Berrios (0-0, 11.81 ERA, 2.63 WHIP, five strikeouts); Red Sox: Nick Pivetta (0-2, 9.39 ERA, 1.83 WHIP, six strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -138, Red Sox +117; over/under is 9 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Orioles#On The Road#Era#Athletics 188#The Baltimore Orioles#The Oakland Athletics#Data Skrive#Sportradar
Reuters

Athletics prevail over sloppy Orioles in home opener

Frankie Montas limited the Baltimore Orioles to two hits over six innings and the Oakland Athletics took advantage of two errors to break a tie en route to a 5-1 victory in their home opener Monday night. Sheldon Neuse had two hits, including one in a four-run sixth, as the...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Associated Press

Royals bring 1-0 series lead over Twins into game 2

Minnesota Twins (2-7) vs. Kansas City Royals (4-5) PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Chris Paddack (0-1, 6.75 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, three strikeouts); Royals: Daniel Lynch (0-1, 10.80 ERA, 2.00 WHIP, seven strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -130, Royals +110; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals lead 1-0...
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
NewsBreak
MLB
The Associated Press

Astros and Angels meet with series tied 1-1

Los Angeles Angels (7-4, first in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (6-5, first in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Shohei Ohtani (0-1, 1.93 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, nine strikeouts); Astros: Jake Odorizzi (0-1, 6.48 ERA, 2.04 WHIP, three strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -135, Astros +115; over/under is 8...
HOUSTON, TX
The Associated Press

Cardinals face the Marlins leading series 1-0

St. Louis Cardinals (6-3) vs. Miami Marlins (4-5) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (1-0, 2.61 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, eight strikeouts); Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (1-0, 3.18 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, nine strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals lead 1-0 in a three-game series against the Miami Marlins. Miami had a 67-95...
MIAMI, FL
The Associated Press

White Sox visit the Guardians to open 3-game series

Chicago White Sox (6-3) vs. Cleveland Guardians (4-4) PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Dallas Keuchel (1-0, 5.40 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, five strikeouts); Guardians: Shane Bieber (0-0, 3.60 ERA, .70 WHIP, nine strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians host the Chicago White Sox to begin a three-game series. Cleveland had an 80-82...
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

858K+
Followers
418K+
Post
389M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy