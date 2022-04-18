Giants visit the Mets to begin 4-game series

New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom is expected to undergo a check-up MRI on Monday for his shoulder injury, per The Athletic’s Tim Britton. Britton also reported that manager Buck Showalter stated that “everything’s going really well” on deGrom’s road to recovery. Despite lacking their ace to start the year, the Mets rotation is putting up historic numbers with a 1.07 ERA across 50.1 innings pitched this year. There is still no clear timetable on when the two-time Cy Young winner will return to the mound, but it’s likely not any time in the short-term future as he has not thrown a pitch since a spring training outing on March 27.

