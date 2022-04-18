ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giants visit the Mets to begin 4-game series

KGO
 2 days ago

LINE: Mets -123, Giants +103; over/under is 6 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets host the San Francisco Giants to open a four-game series. New York had a 77-85 record overall and a 47-34 record at home...

Financial World

Could Aaron Judge replace New York Yankees with New York Mets?

Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees failed to agree on an extension prior to Opening Day but Judge replacing the Yankees with the New York Mets will not happen, a source told The Post. Judge, who is considered as one of the best - if not the best outfielder - in the MLB, set Opening Day as the deadline for him and the Yankees to agree on a new extension.
MLB
KGO

Mets host the Giants, try to extend home win streak

LINE: Giants -113, Mets -106; over/under is 7 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets will try to keep a three-game home win streak going when they play the San Francisco Giants. New York went 77-85 overall and 47-34 at home a season ago. The Mets slugged .391 as a team last season with 2.6 extra base hits per game.
numberfire.com

Rougned Odor sitting for Orioles Sunday

The Baltimore Orioles did not list Rougned Odor in their lineup for Sunday's game against the New York Yankees. Odor will catch a breather Sunday while Chris Owings starts at second base and bats seventh. Our models project Odor to make 409 more plate appearances this season, with 19 home...
BALTIMORE, MD
KEYT

Scherzer meets fans with gem, Mets sweep twinbill vs Giants

NEW YORK (AP) — Max Scherzer pitched no-hit ball into the sixth inning of his anticipated home debut and the New York Mets rode their $130 million ace to a 3-1 victory over the San Francisco Giants for a doubleheader sweep. Francisco Lindor was the hero in the opener, delivering a game-ending single in the 10th inning of a 5-4 victory. That came moments after Pete Alonso’s stretch at first base saved Lindor’s off-target throw and kept the game tied. Scherzer hardly needed any help in Game 2. The three-time Cy Young Award winner allowed one hit in seven innings and combined with two relievers on a two-hitter.
KGO

Orioles take on the Athletics looking to break road slide

LINE: Athletics -188, Orioles +160; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles will look to end a three-game road slide when they play the Oakland Athletics. Oakland had an 86-76 record overall and a 43-38 record at home last season. The Athletics scored 4.6 runs per game while giving up 4.2 last season.
MassLive.com

Boston Red Sox lineup: Trevor Story, Bobby Dalbec off on Marathon Monday vs. Twins; Rich Hill starting

BOSTON -- Trevor Story and Bobby Dalbec are both out of the lineup for the Red Sox as they face the Twins in their annual Marathon Monday game. Both infielders are getting a scheduled day off. Red Sox manager Alex Cora is trying to be careful with Story after his unique buildup to the season at the end of spring training. Christian Arroyo is starting at second base and Travis Shaw is playing first base against Twins righty Dylan Bundy.
KGO

Estrada, Wood power Giants to 8-1 win, sweep of Guardians

CLEVELAND -- - Alex Wood didn't succumb to the cold or the Guardians. Despite near-freezing temperatures, Wood took the mound Sunday wearing just his Giants jersey on top - like he does for every game. "Never had a start in sleeves," he said. "Won't have one." Wood wasn't about to...
KGO

Orioles bring road skid into matchup with the Athletics

Baltimore Orioles (3-7) vs. Oakland Athletics (5-5) PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: TBD; Athletics: Cole Irvin (1-1, 5.40 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, six strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles visit the Oakland Athletics looking to break a four-game road losing streak. Oakland had an 86-76 record overall and a 43-38 record in home...
NESN

New York Mets Ace Jacob deGrom To Undergo MRI On Monday

New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom is expected to undergo a check-up MRI on Monday for his shoulder injury, per The Athletic’s Tim Britton. Britton also reported that manager Buck Showalter stated that “everything’s going really well” on deGrom’s road to recovery. Despite lacking their ace to start the year, the Mets rotation is putting up historic numbers with a 1.07 ERA across 50.1 innings pitched this year. There is still no clear timetable on when the two-time Cy Young winner will return to the mound, but it’s likely not any time in the short-term future as he has not thrown a pitch since a spring training outing on March 27.
KGO

Orioles look to end 5-game road skid, play the Athletics

LINE: Athletics -127, Orioles +106; over/under is 8 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles visit the Oakland Athletics looking to stop a five-game road skid. Oakland is 6-5 overall and 2-0 at home. The Athletics are 2-1 in games when they did not allow a home run. Baltimore is 3-3...
KGO

Montas sharp, Orioles' defense not, as A's win home opener

OAKLAND, Calif. -- - Frankie Montas allowed two hits over six innings and the Oakland Athletics threw out two runners at the plate before holding off the Baltimore Orioles 5-1 in their home opener Monday night. A crowd of 17,503 weathered chilly temperatures to view a matchup between the teams...
KGO

San Francisco Giants place Alex Cobb on 10-day injured list

The San Francisco Giants have placed starting pitcher Alex Cobb on the 10-day injured list with a right adductor strain. Cobb started Game 1 of the team's doubleheader against the Mets in New York on Tuesday. The veteran right-hander allowed four runs (three earned) on six hits before leaving in...
