ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon City, OR

Opinion: ODOT pedestrian bridge is tolling 'consolation prize'

By Paul Edgar
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43lgqp_0fCF5jOo00 Paul Edgar: How many of the more than 100,000 daily crossings of the Willamette River will choose to reroute their trips?

ODOT's proposed bike/pedestrian bridge between Oregon City and West Linn is another example of its non-essential priorities.

What's more important? Having the ability to use the I-205 Abernethy Bridge without paying a toll, or having the ability to walk and/or ride a bike across a new pedestrian bridge? ODOT is studying having a $2 toll just to cross the I-205 bridge in peak hours. If you had a choice to get across the Willamette River and not pay a toll, would you choose to reroute to the old Oregon City-West Linn Arch Bridge, or get on a bike or walk and use a new pedestrian bridge? How many of the approximately 105,000 to 110,000 average daily crossings of the Willamette River on the I-205 bridge will choose to reroute their trips?

If you need to use more of the I-205 corridor out to the Stafford interchange, the proposed toll would be an additional $4. Would you reroute to other roads just to stay away all of these proposed tolls? What is called the Toll Diversion Factor is made up of those who will reroute attempting to find a less costly way, which is estimated to be close to 40% -- those who would drive between 10 to 15 miles out of their way to avoid paying a toll.

A non-essential bike/ped bridge could be bonded with a local vote of the people, who would determine if it is important and worth it. We in Clackamas County could play hardball like people in Portland, where they get everything for free, like moving a whole school and capping the I-5 Corridor at the Rose Quarter.

U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden said that it is not fair to toll this section of the I-205 Corridor, but the governor and the Legislature voted to toll us, and it is like they want to give us a consolation prize in a non-essential pedestrian bridge paid for from tolling us to use the I-205 Abernethy Bridge. I hope no one who reads this has a business in and around Clackamas County, as this proposed tolling will hit the economy hard and the brick-and-mortar retail businesses the hardest.

There is not a lot of toll revenue that even can be reinvested. ODOT plans to hire an out-of-state company to administer tolling collection, and they historically get about 30% of the gross revenue off of the top. ODOT and Metro will take between 10% and 15% in new staffing hires, and then the next 10% to 15% will fund investments into non-road, highway or bridge needs; it is to go to things like an Equity and Mobility Advisory Committee for projects to level the playing field for a percentage of the population that has been found to have been inequitably treated in their lives. This also funds bike paths, trails, and yes, the new bike and ped bridges.

ODOT has a team of people determining who are low-income and plans to give them a paid pass to use the toll roads. TriMet proposes building a new Southwest Corridor Light Rail Transit Line and needs local money from our paying these tolls, and that could take between 5% and 10% of the gross toll revenue. We might even see some new bus routes coming into West Linn and Oregon City, so that we don't have to use our cars. Historically all of these things have increases in cost and that drive toll rates up and up. Seattle's toll bridge has shown this ability to squeeze more money out to pay for all of these non-essential, feel-good projects. Whatever is left over from the toll revenue will go to pay for the I-205 Improvement Project and bond interest. However, people who are just citizens like you and I are planning an initiative petition that would require a vote of the people in the immediate area to approve or disapprove of any proposed tolling. So, watch for information on notoll.army.

Paul Edgar is an Oregon City resident.

Comments / 0

Related
Mercury

Berks-owned pedestrian bridge on Schuylkill River Trail in need of repair

Schuylkill River Greenways is offering Berks County its support in breathing new life into a deteriorating pedestrian bridge. The executive director of the nonprofit organization, Elaine Schaefer, appeared before the county commissioners at their operations meeting recently to bring attention to safety concerns and provide assistance for rehabilitating a county-owned bridge.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Gresham Outlook

Waterfall Corridor ticket system scaled back after feedback

Ahead of launch, new program limiting drivers along Historic Highway now begins at Bridal Veil.A new ticket system to address congestion along the Historic Columbia River Highway this summer has already been refined after feedback and outcry from the public. The Waterfall Corridor Timed-Use Permits will go into effect Tuesday, May 24. The program will require all private vehicles to have purchased a $2 ticket to drive along the "Waterfall Corridor" in the Columbia River Gorge between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. from the Bridal Veil off-ramp (Interstate 84 Exit 28) and Ainsworth State Park (Exit 35). That...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

Expo Center pitched as 'safe parking' for homeless

The pitch to officials overseeing the Portland Expo Center revived a plan first discussed more than a year ago. A proposal to turn part of the Portland Expo Center into a managed parking facility for homeless people living in vehicles will likely face an uphill battle. Metro Council President Lynn...
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
City
Oregon City, OR
Oregon City, OR
Government
Oregon City, OR
Traffic
West Linn, OR
Government
City
West Linn, OR
Local
Oregon Government
Local
Oregon Traffic
WLKY.com

Bridge tolls: Metro Council committee wants to end or reduce them

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Metro Council committee has approved a bipartisan resolution to reduce or eliminate tolling on three Ohio River bridges. It calls on Gov. Andy Beshear and Gov. Eric Holcomb to consider directing federal funds from the infrastructure bill to help pay off the project. The effort...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Portland Tribune

Masking still urged on public transit, Multnomah County says

The recommendation comes after a federal judge struck down the public transportation masking rule.Multnomah County's public health director issued a statement Tuesday, April 19, strongly recommending people continue wearing masks on public transportation. The recommendation comes after a federal judge on Monday struck down the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's requirement that people wear masks on planes and other forms of public transit. The Portland International Airport and TriMet have since lifted their mask requirements. "Masking on public transit is a small effort with potentially large yield in protecting our community," said Jessica Guernsey, the county's public health...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
WHIZ

ODOT SR 93 Update

The Ohio Department of Transportation has provided an update on the State Route 93 closure. ODOT said that State Route 93 at I-70 will be restricted to one lane with flaggers until further notice while concrete sets up from overnight pavement repairs. The I-70 EB ramps will remain closed. Motorists...
TRAFFIC
Portland Tribune

Portland teens plan protest during Biden visit

They're looking for greener infrastructure projects, including those on Interstate 5. Portland teenage climate activists will be protesting Thursday when President Joe Biden visits the Rose City to discuss infrastructure. Details of the presidential visit have not been revealed so far. The students from Sunrise Movement PDX PDX say they...
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Wyden
Estacada News

Estacada's Main Street remodel gets rolling

City wants input from the community and will have open houses, online feedback opportunities The Estacada Urban Renewal Agency is gearing up for a remodel of Main Street and has set a tentative timeline for the project. The project will put in new sidewalks, parking configurations, accommodations for folks who are disabled and other improvements. The city is planning multiple meetings, open houses and other community contacts to get input and ideas from people about what they'd like to see done to Main Street. The first open house could be in May. The city also...
ESTACADA, OR
Portland Tribune

ENDORSEMENT: Beaverton races feature high-quality candidates

We are backing Edward Kimmi and Teresa Payne for contested seats, with an added salute to other candidates running. Editor's note: Endorsements are made by the Editorial Board and reflect the opinion of Pamplin Media Group editors and publishers. Letters to the editor and other submitted opinion pieces will be considered for publication without regard to the official editorial stance or endorsements made by the Editorial Board.
Gresham Outlook

Brothers help neighbor trapped by East Portland house fire

'Selfless acts' hold off flames, allow emergency crews time to respond Sunday, April 17.Two brothers helped hold off a house fire in East Multnomah County last weekend, allowing emergency crews enough time to get inside and rescue a trapped victim. Richard Hilficker and Najee Newman leapt to action after a neighboring home ignited Sunday, April 17, in the 17000 block of Southeast Washington Street. The two brothers were barbecuing across the street when they heard screams. Hilficker used a garden hose to begin spraying the burning house, while his brother got a fire extinguisher to help contain the...
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toll Roads#Toll Bridge#Tolls#Odot#Economy#Uban Construction
Gresham Outlook

Multnomah County set to ban for-profit displays of human remains

The vote follows an event in Portland last year that featured an in-person pay-per-view dissection of a body.Last October, about 70 people gathered in a Portland hotel ballroom to watch the dissection of a corpse. The wife of the man whose body was dissected says she had no idea her husband's remains would be on display as part of an event with a paying audience. Now the Multnomah County Board of Commissioners is working to prevent similar events from happening. The board unanimously voted Thursday, April 17, to advance an ordinance that would make it illegal to accept payment...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

Santiago appointed to Scappoose City Council

Jeannet Santiago fills city council seat vacated by Joel Haugen earlier this year. Scappoose City Council members unanimously voted Monday, April 18, to appoint Jeannet Santiago to fill a vacant seat on the council. The City Council interviewed five applicants for the position vacated by Joel Haugen earlier this year.
SCAPPOOSE, OR
Portland Tribune

2022 primary election one-month reality check

The 2022 campaigns are heating up with one month to go before the May 17 primary. The official May 17 primary day for Oregon is a month away. But with ballots appearing in mailboxes over the next two weeks, the timeline for campaigns to make their case is even shorter.
OREGON STATE
Portland Tribune

WCSO: Skateboarder struck, killed by vehicle in Aloha

Tualatin Valley Highway is closed Tuesday evening following the fatal collision. A skateboarder has died after being struck by a vehicle in Washington County on Tuesday evening, officials say. In a tweet posted just before 6 p.m., the Washington County Sheriff's Office said they are investigating a deadly crash after...
ALOHA, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Portland Tribune

Irrigation season begins with water surplus

Weather events and irrigation issues upstream combine for unexpected excess. The unseasonably cold and snowy weather helps the water picture for Jefferson County farmers, at least for the time being. In fact, the North Unit Irrigation District board met in an emergency meeting Monday, April 18, to decide how to...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

Beaverton food cart to support fish habitat for Earth Day

Calabash Authentic serves up cuisine from Sierra Leone, as well as dishes inspired by Southern soul food. Since 1995, the Lower Columbia Estuary Partnership has worked to restore habitat for keystone fish species like salmon and steelhead along the Columbia River. The nonprofit teaches young students about their watershed, native...
Portland Tribune

Madras, Crook County headed east in new football special district

For Madras and Crook County football, the road to a high school state championship will now run through Eastern Oregon. Following the latest round of redistricting by the Oregon School Activities Association (OSAA), the high schools in Madras and Prineville are slated to join up with four others from around Central and Eastern Oregon in a new special district for football.
CROOK COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

Portland, OR
2K+
Followers
21K+
Post
476K+
Views
ABOUT

Portland Tribune offers enterprising reporting that attracts readers who are affluent, highly educated and committed to understanding local Portland Issues.

 https://pamplinmedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy