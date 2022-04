There's a restaurant in Kentucky famous for a pizza so big we'll bet you can only eat one slice and wash it down with a milkshake. Stellian's is a pizzeria located in Central City, Kentucky. If you blink you might actually miss the place but it is worth a stop. They put themselves on the map when they started serving up the 8-pound pizza. Each slice of pizza weighs in at one pound. They pile on the meats and cheese. No worries if you aren't a pizza kind of pizza (I mean but who isn't?) they also have a variety of other foods like wings, breadsticks, salads, and more.

CENTRAL CITY, KY ・ 15 DAYS AGO