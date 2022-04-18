ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AEW: Satnam Singh is unstoppable

By SIMONE BRUGNOLI
 2 days ago
After an extraordinary Revolution that was delivered to the archives, the subplots at AEW continue with another episode of Dynamite. Eddie Kingston, fresh from a great victory by submission against Chris Jericho, took care of opening the show. Eddie admits he was very hesitant before the match and doesn't...

wrestlinginc.com

Mike Rotunda Provides Update On Bray Wyatt, Bo Dallas Pro Wrestling Future

While Bray Wyatt hasn’t stepped foot inside the squared circle since WrestleMania 37, Bo Dallas last wrestled a match at a WWE live event in November 2019. Despite the brothers’ extended time away from the ring, their father, WWE Hall of Famer Mike Rotunda, is not ruling out their eventual return to wrestling.
WWE
ComicBook

Roman Reigns Breaks Character After His First WWE Match Since WrestleMania 38

Roman Reigns competed in his first singles match since WrestleMania 38 in Erie, Pennsylvania on Saturday night, successfully defending his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre. "The Tribal Chief" took the mic after the bout and broke character, saying, "It's been one hell of a month. This is the first time I've been back in the ring since WrestleMania... It's been a crazy month, a crazy two weeks to process what's going on... But I just want to say right now, with the turnout, with the energy that [the crowd] brought, you made it really easy for all of us doing this, all of us WWE Superstars. And I think it makes us very proud and privileged to have the opportunity to do what we do for the greatest fans in the world. So, don't put this on social media because I'll deny it and say it's a hologram, but on behalf of everybody in the back, I want to say thank you.
ERIE, PA
Wrestling World

Smackdown: Nobody can control Charlotte Flair

Gunther and Ludwig Kaizer do a backstage promo, where Ludwig praises Gunther's strength and power. Meanwhile, Drew McIntyre vs Sami Zayn. Zayn walks in with a microphone trying to clarify what happened last week saying that he is not afraid of anything or anyone and that everything he does is calculated and is part of a bigger plan saying he won't run away tonight, but he'll beat Drew to win back the respect people owe him.
WWE
411mania.com

Christian Cage Reveals He and Edge Were Originally Going to Split After WrestleMania 2000 Ladder Match

– AEW wrestler and former WWE Superstar Christian Cage was a guest on the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, and Christian discussed the epic ladder match featuring Edge & Christian vs. The Dudley Boyz vs. The Hardys at WrestleMania 2000 (aka WrestleMania 16). Christian revealed during the interview that Edge & Christian were originally going to split as a tag team after the WrestleMania match.
WWE
Financial World

Becky Lynch: "That's why I don't appear on Raw anymore"

Becky Lynch has increasingly become one of the faces of WWE in recent years, especially since 2018 when she began her real climb to success by stopping looking at others and thinking only of herself. Since that time she has always done a great job in the ring and as a storyline narrator and actress, part of the professional wrestling that she loves more than anything else, even more than fighting in the ring, as she told TV Insider.
SYRACUSE, NY
Wrestling World

What is Becky Lynch's next goal?

Becky Lynch, after being champion for 621 days, if we combine her title reigns from Wrestlemania 35, lost her Raw champion belt to Bianca Belair at Wrestlemania 38. The Irishman, who is now used to owning a title in the company of Stamford, now finds herself having to deal with her own future, which is increasingly uncertain, given that at the moment, since after Wrestlemania, she has not yet been revised.
WWE
411mania.com

Rhea Ripley Turns On Liv Morgan After Tag Team Title Match Loss On Raw

Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan are no more after Ripley attacked her tag partner following their Women’s Tag Team title loss on this week’s WWE Raw. On Monday night’s episode, Ripley was pinned during their title match against Sasha Banks and Naomi. The two argued afterward and as Morgan went to leave, Ripley attacked her and hit her with the Riptide.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Cody Rhodes Still Wants Match Against Retired WWE Star

As a guest on the Out of Character Podcast with Ryan Satin, Cody Rhodes spoke about his return to WWE. After his WWE return, Rhodes participated in a media scrum the next day in which he revealed a meeting he had with Triple H prior to his WrestleMania 38 entrance. Cody continued to talk about that interaction with Satin, highlighting how that moment won’t feel real until he and Triple H have a match.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

New Champions Crowned During WWE RAW Double Commitment Ceremony

Dana Brooke is once again your WWE 24/7 Champion. This week’s RAW saw the 24/7 Title change hands several times during the Double Commitment Ceremony for Brooke & Reggie and Tamina Snuka & Akira Tozawa, which was officiated by R-Truth. After Truth used the “power in my vest” to...
WWE
Wrestling World

Backstage news on Paige

One of the most beloved British athletes in recent WWE history is Paige, a former NXT champion and overall champion also on the company's main roster, with the unfortunate athlete experiencing a bad neck injury in recent years that has forced her to retire from wrestling, it is unknown if forever or only for a long period of her career.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Rhea Ripley And Others React To Major Heel Turn On WWE RAW

Rhea Ripley finally turned on her tag team partner, Liv Morgan, on this week’s RAW. The turn happened after Ripley & Morgan lost to Sasha Banks & Naomi, failing to capture the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles. In the early stages of the match, Ripley appeared to have the match won after crushing Banks with a Riptide on the barricade outside the ring, and hitting another Riptide on Naomi inside the ring. However, Banks was able to break up the pin. After taking out Morgan, “The Boss ‘N’ Glow Connection” delivered some tandem offense on Ripley to secure the victory for their team.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Road Dogg Calls Current WWE Star The “Best TV Wrestler In The World”

The WWE roster is currently loaded with talent from top to bottom from up and comers to veterans. One name who has had a consistent presence on WWE programming for decades is Randy Orton, and the wrestling world is still talking about Orton’s work on a weekly basis. This...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Eric Bischoff Recalls The Steiner Brothers “Torturing A Referee” In WCW

During the latest episode of WWE After the Bell with Corey Graves, Eric Bischoff joined the show to talk about the 2022 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony and his fondest memories of the inductees. The former WCW President told a funny story about one of the first times he worked for WCW and saw The Steiner Brothers for the first time.
WWE
Wrestling World

Kaitlyn reveals why she left WWE

Former Divas Champion Kaitlyn, now known simply by her name, Celeste Bonin, left WWE in January 2014, staying away from the world of professional wrestling for several years. During a chat on The Sessions with Renee Paquette podcast, with Renee herself conducting her, Celeste talked about various things in her life and career, including some more details about her separation from WWE.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Update On Kushida’s Future Following WWE Exit

The belief within WWE is that Kushida is going to be returning to New Japan Pro Wrestling at some stage in June, following his WWE departure, according to Dave Meltzer on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio. It was reported earlier this week by Fightful Select that Kushida had...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Gangrel Comments On Possibly Joining Edge’s New WWE Stable

MLW’s Gangrel recently spoke with Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman on The Wrestling Inc. Daily about the recent WWE Raw pairing of Edge and Damian Priest. Priest appeared at WrestleMania 38 to help the Hall Of Famer defeat AJ Styles and since then, the two men have been working together. With the new spooky goth esthetic many fans have commented on the Brood vibes they are getting. The former Brood leader weighed in on those comparisons.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Backstage Reason For WWE’s Recent Name Changes

I guess that counts. There are a lot of seemingly random changes that take place in WWE and a lot of them seem to stem from Vince McMahon’s crazy decisions. Some of these changes feel like they come out of nowhere and last as long as McMahon thinks it is a good idea, which might be the case again. Now we do have an idea of why McMahon is making the changes he has made.
WWE
