Former Cy Young winner Jake Arrieta announced Monday that he's retiring after a 12-season career. "Well, I haven't signed the papers, man, but I'm done. It's time for me to step away from the game," Arrieta said on Barstool Sports' "Pardon My Take" podcast. "At some point the uniform goes to somebody else and it's just my time, really."

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO