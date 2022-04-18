ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Herald & Review Almanac for April 18

 2 days ago

On April 18, 1775, Paul Revere began his famous ride from Charlestown to Lexington, Massachusetts, warning colonists that British Regular troops were approaching. In 1865, Confederate Gen. Joseph E. Johnston surrendered to Union Maj. Gen. William T. Sherman near Durham Station in North Carolina. In 1906, a devastating earthquake...

UPI Almanac for Wednesday, March 23, 2022

Today is Wednesday, March 23, the 82nd day of 2022 with 283 to follow. The moon is waning. Morning stars are Jupiter, Mars, Mercury, Saturn and Venus. Evening star is Uranus. Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries. They include culinary expert Fannie Farmer in 1857; Florence Ellinwood Allen, first woman on a state supreme court, in 1884; psychoanalyst Erich Fromm in 1900; actor Joan Crawford in 1905; Japanese filmmaker Akira Kurosawa in 1910; inventor Bette Nesmith Graham in 1924; Roger Bannister, the first person to run the mile in under 4 minutes, in 1929; land speed racing pioneer Craig Breedlove in 1937 (age 85); former Atlanta Mayor Maynard Jackson Jr. in 1938; musician Ric Ocasek in 1949; television analyst/former NFL player Ron Jaworski in 1951 (age 71); author Kim Stanley Robinson in 1952 (age 70); former ExxonMobil CEO/Secretary of State Rex Tillerson in 1952 (age 70); musician Chaka Khan in 1953 (age 69); actor Amanda Plummer in 1957 (age 65); musician Damon Albarn in 1968 (age 54); basketball Hall of Fame member Jason Kidd in 1973 (age 49); actor Randall Park in 1974 (age 48); actor Keri Russell in 1976 (age 46); actor Michelle Monaghan in 1976 (age 46); gossip blogger Perez Hilton, born Mario Armando Lavandeira Jr., in 1978 (age 44); country singer Brett Young in 1981 (age 41); country singer Brett Eldredge in 1986 (age 36); TV personality Ayesha Curry in 1989 (age 33); Princess Eugenie of York in 1990 (age 32); actor Vanessa Morgan in 1992 (age 30); basketball player Kyrie Irving in 1992 (age 30); actor Victoria Pedretti in 1995 (age 27).
The sinking of Russia's flagship might be a bad sign for the U.S. Navy

It's tempting for Americans to get smug about the sinking of the Moskva, the Russian Navy's flagship in the Black Sea. Whether it was destroyed by Ukrainians or — less plausibly — sunk because of a non-combat onboard explosion of ammunition, the result is both a humiliation and a setback for Vladimir Putin's war efforts. If you're cheering Ukraine's defenders, it's hard not to take some satisfaction in that.
Kenyan Evans Chebet wins Boston Marathon in return to spring

Peres Jepchirchir celebrated the 50th anniversary of the Boston Marathon women’s division by winning a see-saw sprint down Boylston Street on Monday as the race returned to its traditional Patriots’ Day spot in the schedule for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Running shoulder...
Ukraine receives fighter planes, parts to bolster air force: Pentagon

Ukraine has received fighter planes and aircraft parts to bolster its air force in the face of Russia's invasion, the Pentagon said Tuesday, declining to specify the number of aircraft or their origin. Ukrainian forces "right now have available to them more fixed-wing fighter aircraft than they did two weeks ago," Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told reporters on Tuesday. 
What to know about rising COVID-19 cases and the Boston Marathon

Here are the latest COVID trends in Boston ahead of Monday's marathon. COVID-19 cases are on the rise again, just as one of Boston’s most celebrated events is returning to its pre-pandemic spring routines with the familiar and long-missed sights and sounds of Back Bay in April. The Boston...
AP News Summary at 6:26 p.m. EDT

Zelenskyy: Russian offensive in eastern Ukraine has begun. LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Russia’s offensive to take control of eastern Ukraine is in full swing. “Now we can already state that the Russian troops have begun the battle for the Donbas, for which they have been preparing for a long time,” he announced Monday in a video address. He said a “significant part of the entire Russian army is now concentrated on this offensive.” He vowed: “No matter how many Russian troops are driven there, we will fight. We will defend ourselves. We will do it every day.”
Boston Marathon 2022 racers cross finish line

BOSTON — For the first time since 2019, the Boston Marathon is being run during its traditional Patriots Day, on the third Monday of April. Boston25News reported that about 30,000 athletes started the 26.2-mile race, starting in Hopkinton and hoping to cross the finish line on Boylston Street in Copley Square, in the heart of Boston.
AP News in Brief at 11:04 p.m. EDT

LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia launched its long-feared, full-scale ground offensive to take control of Ukraine's east on Monday, attacking along a broad front over 300 miles (480 kilometers) long, Ukrainian officials said in what marked the opening of a new and potentially climactic phase of the war. “The...
Asian shares mixed after tech-led rally on Wall Street

BANGKOK (AP) — Stocks were mixed in Asia on Wednesday after a rally on Wall Street led by technology stocks. Share benchmarks rose in Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney but fell in Seoul and Shanghai. U.S. futures were lower and oil prices pushed higher. Japan reported its trade deficit...
