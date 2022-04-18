ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

DC men released without charges after stealing puppy at gunpoint

By Adam Sabes, Fox News
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TwvuR_0fCF0Irw00
Pablo, the dog which was stolen, was eventually reunited with his owners. Washington DC Police/Twitter

Federal prosecutors chose not to press charges against four men who were arrested at a Washington, D.C. apartment where a stolen dog was found.

The Washington, D.C. Police Department raided an apartment on April 14 in Northwest Washington, and found Pablo, who had been taken from his owners at gunpoint, along with firearms and drugs, according to the Washington Post.

In addition to the four men who were arrested, three juveniles were also taken into custody by police as a result of the Thursday night raid.

The four men were released on April 15, but it’s unclear if the three juveniles are still in custody.

Just hours after the Metropolitan Police Department announced that the individuals were arrested, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said that the four adults would not be charged, and were released, according to Fox 5.

“The U.S. Attorney’s Office did not move forward Friday with charges against the four adults who were arrested. The investigation is continuing.and we have no further comment at this time,” a spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

D.C. Assistant Police Chief Morgan Kane said that they intend for the charges to be reinstated after further investigation, according to the Washington Post.

“Our intention is to investigate further and have these charges reinstated…We’re not closing it and moving on,” Kane said.

The Washington, D.C. Office of the Attorney General handles juvenile offenses, traffic violations, and municipal code violations. All other crimes and offenses are handled by the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Kane added that the police department did not have enough evidence to file charges yet.

Pablo’s owner, Abby Sev, wrote on Twitter that the Australian Shepherd was robbed at gunpoint near a CVS on 8th Street.

“[O]ur puppy Pablo was robbed from us at gunpoint outside CVS on 8th Street this afternoon,” Sev said in an April 13 tweet. “He has a blue eye and is 11 weeks. The robbers will likely try to sell him; please keep an eye out on Craigslist and Facebook. We are devastated.”

10 minutes after Pablo was taken, the suspects allegedly shot two men in the 2100 block of 4th Street, Northeast, as well as committing an armed robbery in the 1300 block of 2nd Street.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iWUZH_0fCF0Irw00
The suspects hauled off Pablo, a 10-week-old male Australian Shepherd.

Another dog was also taken at gunpoint in Washington, D.C. on April 13.

Bruno was taken from his owner in the 5400 block of Kansas Avenue, Northwest, with one of the suspects demanding the dog as well as other property, then fled the scene in a vehicle.

Bruno is still missing, according to police.

Comments / 0

Related
Fox5 KVVU

Puppy reportedly stolen at gunpoint reunites with owners

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - An English bulldog reportedly stolen from a couple at gunpoint was reunited with its owners Thursday. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police called the owners GYA and Cyrus early Thursday morning to let them know their dog, Truffles Von Dutch, was located. The California couple went to an LVMPD station to retrieve the dog, who also goes by Dutch.
LAS VEGAS, NV
WYTV.com

Warren woman facing charges after police say she dragged puppy

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren woman is facing charges after police say they saw her dragging a puppy on a leash. According to a police report, an officer on patrol about 5:30 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of Adelaide Ave. SE saw Chaquana Morgan, 23, drag a puppy that was hooked to a leash across the street on its side.
WARREN, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Washington, DC
Crime & Safety
City
Washington, DC
CBS Boston

New Hampshire Man Charged With Stealing Rottweiler Puppy From Woman’s Porch

MANCHESTER, N.H. (CBS) – New Hampshire police arrested a man who allegedly stole a Rottweiler puppy from a woman’s porch. It happened on Orange Street in Manchester earlier this month. The woman told police the puppy had been stolen from her third floor porch. Police said the woman went outside and saw a man snooping around the property. A short time later, the woman saw the same man running down her stairs with the dog. Justin LaClair. (Image: Credit Manchester Police) The woman said she last saw the suspect when he jumped a fence. The puppy was found safe in an alley nearby. Manchester Police identified 20-year-old Justin LaClair as the man who allegedly ran off with the dog. According to police, LaClair can be seen on surveillance video walking through a parking lot near the home, then later running with a puppy in his arms. Police said that after stealing the dog, LaClair hid it in his sweatshirt. LaClair was arrested Monday and charged with felony theft by unauthorized taking and falsifying evidence. He was released on $500 bond and is set to appear in court at a later date.
MANCHESTER, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Puppies#D C Police Department#The Washington Post#Fox 5#Fox News Digital#D C Office
Wichita Eagle

Postal worker hoarded thousands of pieces of mail in Pennsylvania, feds say

A 29-year-old former Pennsylvania postal employee has pleaded guilty to keeping thousands of pieces of mail and not delivering them, federal prosecutors say. The Pottsville resident was charged with obstruction of the mail and subsequently pleaded guilty, according to court documents and a March 22 news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.
POLITICS
The Independent

Police say Texas mother tried to give baby away to strangers on street

A mother in Texas has been arrested after she allegedly tried to give her baby away to strangers on a street.Police say the bizarre incident took place on Sunday morning in Corpus Christi, where witnesses saw Yessenia Cardenas, 25, walking down Comanche Street with her two-week-old baby in her arms, offering her to pedestrians.“The reporting parties told officers that they stopped to speak with Yessenia, and it was at this time that she offered the infant to them,” the Corpus Christi Police Department said in a statement. “The witnesses took possession of the child and immediately called 911.”Thanks to that...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
CVS
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
The Independent

Grandson accused of locking grandmother in freezer to die

Police said a man in Georgia killed his grandmother by locking her in a freezer while she was still alive. Floyd County Police found the body of Doris Cumming, 82, on Thursday in the home she shared with her grandson, 29-year-old Robert Keith Tincher III. The Associated Press reports that Mr Tincher has been charged with murder, aggravated battery and concealing the death of another. He is currently being held in a jail in Rome, Georgia. Ms Cumming's family told police that they believed she had moved out of state, but grew concerned when they had not heard from...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AL.com

3 Oklahoma sisters get federal prison for elaborate plan to ambush, kill Florida couple in Alabama

Three Oklahama sisters have been sentenced to federal prison for plotting to kill to a man and his wife outside a rural Walker County convenience store nearly three years ago. Tierzah Mapson, 29, Elisa Mapson, 25, and Charis Mapson, 33, devised an elaborate conspiracy that read like a made-for-television movie with binoculars, disguises, secret campsites, “good luck beads” and lies – lots of them. The plan, according to FBI authorities, was to coax the father of Tierzah Mapson’s baby and his new wife to Alabama to meet at a place under the guise of a visitation exchange but instead to shoot and kill them.
WALKER COUNTY, AL
Law & Crime

‘It’s Just Halo’: 3 Sisters Sentenced to Prison for Conspiracy to Shoot One of Their Ex-Partners Over Child Custody Dispute

Three Oklahoma sisters were recently sentenced to prison over a plot to shoot one of their ex-partners because of a child custody dispute. Tierzah Mapson, 29, gave birth to the child in question in 2013. In 2014, a North Carolina court gave her physical custody with the father granted visitation rights subject to amendment by both parties.
TULSA, OK
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
24K+
Followers
20K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy