Kent, OH

CMU lacrosse wins close against Kent State

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCentral Michigan (8-6, 6-1) defeated Kent State 14-10 Saturday to maintain its Mid-American Conference championship hopes. With this win CMU remains one game behind leader Robert Morris, who is a perfect 8-0 in conference play. The Chippewas picked up the pace, scoring five goals in the second quarter after...

