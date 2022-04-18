Neighbors: An early interest in agriculture helped make farm bureau manager outstanding in her field

A sign in the office of Lindsay McQueen, county manager of Cass-Morgan Farm Bureau, sums up her philosophy. (David Blanchette/Journal-Courier)

Lindsay McQueen wasn’t sure what she wanted to be when she grew up on the rural Franklin farm where her parents still live, but she knew it ultimately was going to be something to do with agriculture.

That self-fulfilling prophecy has come true for McQueen, who has spent her entire working life since college with the Illinois Farm Bureau and has been county manager of Cass-Morgan Farm Bureau in Jacksonville since 2014. McQueen is the first woman to hold the position.

“When I was growing up I didn’t really look at a job and think, ‘that’s only for men,’ so I didn’t think anything of it when looking for jobs,” McQueen said. “I’m not alone in that when I talk to my colleagues. We younger women think we can do anything a guy can do and I love that.”

McQueen’s journey to Jacksonville began when she was in her senior year at Western Illinois University. She was majoring in agricultural business and had received an Illinois Farm Bureau Scholarship the year before, so she decided to apply at the Farm Bureau. She was hired before she graduated.

McQueen’s first Farm Bureau post was in Cumberland County in eastern Illinois. Then she spent several years in Jackson and Union counties in southern Illinois. When former Cass-Morgan Farm Bureau county manager Jim Carlton retired in 2014, McQueen applied for his position and was hired that same year.

Although all three of her positions have been with the same organization, McQueen said each area of the state interacts differently with the Farm Bureau.

“In the eastern part of the state, where I started, it was very much hands-off, the Farm Bureau is there if needed,” McQueen said. “So it gave me a good opportunity to learn about the organization and not be overwhelmed.”



“In the south, it’s a lot different. We have a lot of wheat, orchards, vineyards and trees. I’d go from office to office and sometimes I wouldn’t even see a field of corn or soybeans,” McQueen said. “We have different kinds of producers to work and, since I grew up on flat land, they were always calling me a ‘Northerner’ and joking that ‘it takes a real farmer to farm in southern Illinois.’”

McQueen said the southern Illinois counties often combined their efforts, and she frequently was working side by side with her Farm Bureau colleagues from neighboring counties.

“The whole southern tip of the state was like one giant Farm Bureau; we all did the same programs together,” McQueen said. “Up here in central Illinois, the counties kind of do their own thing, but there seems to be a lot more issues in our area. I do a lot more work on local affairs here than I ever have. “

McQueen said Cass and Morgan counties farmers have seen a lot of energy-related activity in recent years involving pipelines, wind farms and solar installations. She likes to stay engaged with each issue so she can better advise Farm Bureau members.

“I know exactly what our farmers are going through, who they are talking to, and make sure that they are protected as much as they can be and know what they are signing,” McQueen said. “We like to get them educated before they do anything serious because it can be a 30- or 40-year commitment.”

The Illinois Farm Bureau has state staff who are dedicated to certain issues, and McQueen often communicates with those experts to stay on top of matters that concern area farmers. The next big issue, she said, will be the Navigator CO2 carbon sequestration pipeline.

“That pipeline will be coming from the Dakotas through Iowa and all across Morgan County, then on into Christian County,” McQueen said. “They are trying to get surveys on properties right now. They haven’t filed with the Interstate Commerce Commission yet, but that’s the next possible thing on the horizon.”

The Illinois Farm Bureau is a membership organization, so it’s important that McQueen is able to educate her members about the choices they are facing.

“What these energy companies have been offering are, in the long run, sometimes better for their bank accounts. They wouldn’t have to farm if they choose not to,” McQueen said. “Then there are the farmers who wonder what would Grandpa think, what are they leaving for their kids. There’s a lot of things to weigh when you are considering certain easements on your land.”

McQueen also enjoys working with the non-farming community so they realize what farming is all about.

“Making sure that people understand that their food doesn’t just start at the grocery store, it starts with the ground where the farmers are planting it,” McQueen said. “Just keeping that in the back of everyone’s mind about our industry.”

McQueen also serves as a role model. The Illinois Farm Bureau has been around since 1916, with Morgan County joining in 1917, Cass County in 1918, and the two counties merging their bureaus into one in 1970.

“Being in this position, out in front of the FFA kids talking at different programs, they see a leader in the industry, not just based on gender or age,” McQueen said. “They see that maybe this could be where they could go out of high school or college. The agriculture industry is open and has something for them.”

McQueen has started an internship program for young people at Cass-Morgan Farm Bureau that has opened many a young person’s eyes to the future.

“When many people think of agriculture they only think about out in the field, and there is so much more in agriculture now,” McQueen said. “I wanted to make sure that the kid who doesn’t necessarily want to dig in the soil every day knows there are other ways to work in agriculture.”

McQueen is active in the Jacksonville area. She helps with University of Illinois Extension, is involved with the Jacksonville Area Chamber of Commerce Agriculture Committee, serves on the Jacksonville Memorial Hospital board, is a Kiwanis Club board member, and volunteers at Jacksonville Area Museum.

McQueen also picks up trash once a month as part of the Community Improvement Initiative, “which I love and it’s therapeutic for me. I hope it lifts people’s pride in our town,” she said.

McQueen is proud of her Cass-Morgan Farm Bureau board and the farmers “who support my sometimes crazy ideas.” McQueen is also happy that she gets to do a job she loves in a vital industry, and credits her Morgan County upbringing for that success.



“Growing up on the farm was a privilege, but I didn’t know it at the time,” McQueen said. “I was jealous of the kids who lived in town and didn’t have to ride the bus home, who could hang out and play at the park. I had to sit on the bus for an hour when I headed home.

“But looking back on it, I wouldn’t have changed a thing about how I was raised.”