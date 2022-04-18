Recommended:

Williams tells British GQ she was initially reluctant to join the Sex Pistols limited series “just because of everything that happens in the industry and all the horror stories I’ve heard…I want to be in this show because I’m the best person to do this, not because I’m the only girl who’ll take her top off.” But director Danny Boyle told her that the character she was playing, punk rock fashion icon Jordan (who recently passed away of cancer), "was a political statement. Her entire ethos was turning the male gaze in on itself, and it was overtly sexual in a way that made other people feel ashamed," said Williams. “If I take my top off, I want to make other people feel uncomfortable.” So in her second audition, Williams wore a sheer KNWLS top with no bra underneath, which impressed Boyle. “It was the perfect opportunity for (Williams) to own a big character,” says Boyle. “She’s a great realistic actor, but Jordan (rejects) the very idea of everyday life. Maisie’s a bit like that herself. In a quieter, sweeter way, there’s a touch of Oscar Wilde about her, leading an awkward, self-conscious nation into being braver about sexuality, sensuality, gender, beauty…”

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 6 DAYS AGO