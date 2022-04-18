Recommended:

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 2 days ago
TVGuide.com

The Top 10 Most Popular Movies on Netflix Today, April 8

The most-watched movies on Netflix include Four Brothers, Shrek Forever After, and The Blind Side. As you head into the weekend, you may be looking for something to watch on Netflix in your free time. Our guide to Netflix's Daily Top 10 Movies chart can help you pick the perfect flick. The most popular movie on Netflix on Friday, April 8 is Four Brothers, a Mark Wahlberg-led crime drama from 2005. No. 2 is Shrek Forever After, the fourth and as-of-now final movie in the iconic animated comedy franchise. No. 3 is The Blind Side, the inspirational sports drama featuring an Oscar-winning performance from Sandra Bullock. No. 4 is 2004 adventure comedy Without a Paddle. And No. 5 is Monster-in-Law, a romantic comedy two-hander starring Jennifer Lopez and Jane Fonda from 2005. The 2000s are back, baby!
NFL
Primetimer

The Goldbergs renewed for Season 10

Despite the controversial exit of Jeff Garlin, The Goldbergs' renewal for its 10th season isn't surprising since Wendi McLendon-Covey signed a new deal last month and since the show is still very popular on ABC. But what will happen to Garlin's character, Murray Goldberg, following the actor's exit after he was investigated by HR? "According to an individual with knowledge of the production, official plans for Garlin’s character are forthcoming, but it is likely that he will be written off the show," reports Variety's Joe Otterson.
TV SERIES
Primetimer

John Slattery joins The Good Fight

The Emmy-nominated Mad Men alum will appear in Season 6 as a brilliant, sophisticated and sensitive physician who helps Diane through a crazy time. "We couldn’t be more excited to have the enormously talented, usually-too-busy John Slattery join the cast,” said The Good Fight co-creators and showrunners Robert and Michelle King in a statement. “We feel like we’ve been chasing him forever.”
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Yellowstone' Fans Might Want to Check out Netflix's No. 4 Show Right Now

Yellowstone fans who are missing the show between seasons might want to check out Netflix's number four show night now. If you're needing a dose of life on the range-style drama, Heartland is the show to queue up. The show has 15 seasons and they are all streaming on Netflix right now, only trailing behind Bridgerton and Better Call Saul — as well as popular kids series Cocomelon — in popularity.
TV SERIES
WWD

The 13 Best Dressed at the 2022 Academy Awards

Click here to read the full article. The Academy Awards returned to the red carpet in full flurry and with that came the major fashion moments. The red carpet was dominated by the likes of Alana Haim in custom silver Louis Vuitton, Lupita Nyong’o in shimmering gold Prada and Jessica Chastain, glistening in Gucci. Here, see the best dressed from the 2022 Oscars.More from WWDCelebrities Wearing Red on the 2022 Oscars Red CarpetPhotos of the Best Men's Fashion Looks at the OscarsPhotos of the Best Oscars Red Carpet Dresses of All Time The 2022 Oscar Nominees are: Best Picture “Belfast” “CODA” “Don’t Look Up” “Drive My Car” “Dune” “King...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The Adam Project’ Soars: Ryan Reynolds Becomes Only Actor With 3 Films on Netflix’s All-Time Top 10 List (Exclusive)

Ryan Reynolds has added another feather to his cap. In its first three weeks of play on Netflix, his new movie The Adam Project has already cracked the streamer’s list of the top 10 most popular English-language films produced by Netflix. It now ranks at No. 7 (and could still move up).More from The Hollywood Reporter'A Madea Homecoming,' 'Free Guy' Enjoy Billion-Plus Minutes Viewed Streaming DebutsRyan Reynolds and Blake Lively Donate $500,000 to Indigenous-Focused Safe Water CharityLive-Action 'Voltron' Movie, With Rawson Marshall Thurber to Direct, Ignites Bidding War (Exclusive) With the new ranking, revealed on Tuesday, Reynolds has become the only actor...
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Helen Mirren Pays Tribute After Her Stepson, Mandalorian And Pam & Tommy Actor Rio Hackford, Dies At 51

The public has said goodbye to a significant number of Hollywood stars as of late and, sadly, yet another has left us far too soon. Rio Hackford, the actor and club owner known for his roles on shows like The Mandalorian and Pam & Tommy, has died at the age of 51. Hackford was the son of Parker director Taylor Hackford, the husband of Oscar-winning actress Helen Mirren. Following her stepson’s death, Mirren took a moment to pay tribute to him.
CELEBRITIES
HuffingtonPost

The Most Popular Movies On Netflix Right Now Besides 'Black Crab'

For the second consecutive week, “The Adam Project” is the most popular movie on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system. The new sci-fi film stars Ryan Reynolds as a time-traveling pilot from the year 2050 who crash-lands in 2022 and teams up with his younger self to complete his mission. “The Adam Project” has received mixed reviews from critics.
TV & VIDEOS
TheWrap

The 7 Best New Movies on Netflix in April 2022

If you’re looking for new movies to watch on Netflix, you’ve come to the right place. The streaming service added a bounty of new films in April, some of which are bona fide new releases while others are great library titles newly added to the rotating queue. Indeed, it can be difficult to prioritize what to watch, so below we’ve singled out seven films we think are worth putting at the top of your list ASAP. They range from Oscar-winning dramas to R-rated actions to underseen indies, with an ooey-gooey romantic comedy thrown in for good measure.
MOVIES
Variety

Box Office: ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’ Conjuring Franchise-Low Opening Weekend

Click here to read the full article. While the domestic box office is showing signs of life after an age of COVID lockdowns, it seems that not every film franchise is being buoyed by a return of theatergoers. “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore,” Warner Bros.’ latest entry in its prequel series to the “Harry Potter” franchise, is off to a somewhat rocky start, projected to land a record low debut for a Wizarding World film. The third “Fantastic Beasts” earned $20.1 million on Friday and Thursday night previews from 4,753 North American locations, which marks the lowest opening day figure...
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Reacher Star Alan Ritchson Is Teaming With Hilary Swank For New Movie

Alan Ritchson was already familiar to Smallville and Titans viewers for respectively playing Aquaman and Hawk, but now fans of the Lee Child-created Jack Reacher are well acquainted with him too. Following Tom Cruise’s run as the character in the cinematic realm last decade, Ritchson is bringing Jack Reacher to life on Amazon’s Reacher series, and along with him obviously being overjoyed he’ll continue to play the role in a second season, it’s also been announced that the actor is lined up to star in a movie with Million Dollar Baby’s Hilary Swank.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘Cellar’ Review: Elisha Cuthbert Mostly Survives The Basic Rules Of Horror [SXSW]

The rules of surviving a horror movie are relatively simple. Don’t buy an impossibly cheap house where the previous owner died under unusual circumstances. Oh, and don’t go into the basement. Even if there’s a power outage. Even if your mom tells you to. If it’s spooky, and you just moved into an impossibly cheap house where the previous owner died under unusual circumstances, and even if your mom tells you to, don’t go in the basement.
MOVIES
Primetimer

CBS renews The Talk for Season 13

After a controversial year, CBS has renewed its long-running daytime talk show with Sheryl Underwood, Amanda Kloots, Akbar Gbajabiamila, Amanda Kloots, Jerry O’Connell and Natalie Morales all returning.
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

Comic strip Stuffed is set to become a TV series

Erik McCurdy’s comic strip, which launched in 2018, has teamed with The Loud House producer Boat Rocker on the potential series. According to Deadline, "Stuffed centers on the outrageous, curious and absurd adventures of an irrepressible little girl and her adventure-ready plush toy guild. Together, they journey beyond the highest mountain to rescue a mythical Yeti, beneath the deepest ocean to solve a pirate riddle, outside the edge of the galaxy to make contact with alien beings and occasionally to the kitchen for cookies."
COMICS
Primetimer

Bosch: Legacy

The Amazon Freevee spinoff of Bosch, following Titus Welliver's Harry Bosch as a private investigator for his one-time enemy, debuts May 6.
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Maisie Williams says she was originally hesitant to accept FX's Pistol role because it required lots of nudity

Williams tells British GQ she was initially reluctant to join the Sex Pistols limited series “just because of everything that happens in the industry and all the horror stories I’ve heard…I want to be in this show because I’m the best person to do this, not because I’m the only girl who’ll take her top off.” But director Danny Boyle told her that the character she was playing, punk rock fashion icon Jordan (who recently passed away of cancer), "was a political statement. Her entire ethos was turning the male gaze in on itself, and it was overtly sexual in a way that made other people feel ashamed," said Williams. “If I take my top off, I want to make other people feel uncomfortable.” So in her second audition, Williams wore a sheer KNWLS top with no bra underneath, which impressed Boyle. “It was the perfect opportunity for (Williams) to own a big character,” says Boyle. “She’s a great realistic actor, but Jordan (rejects) the very idea of everyday life. Maisie’s a bit like that herself. In a quieter, sweeter way, there’s a touch of Oscar Wilde about her, leading an awkward, self-conscious nation into being braver about sexuality, sensuality, gender, beauty…”
BEAUTY & FASHION
