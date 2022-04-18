ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Primetimer
 2 days ago
Subscribe to Primetimer's Recommended newsletter and get our guide to the very best series, movies and specials in your inbox every Friday. Half-hour Comedy (8 episodes) | TV-MA What's new and what's changed?. After the emotional and physical carnage that came at the end of Season 2, Barry (Bill...

The Top 10 Most Popular Movies on Netflix Today, April 8

The most-watched movies on Netflix include Four Brothers, Shrek Forever After, and The Blind Side. As you head into the weekend, you may be looking for something to watch on Netflix in your free time. Our guide to Netflix's Daily Top 10 Movies chart can help you pick the perfect flick. The most popular movie on Netflix on Friday, April 8 is Four Brothers, a Mark Wahlberg-led crime drama from 2005. No. 2 is Shrek Forever After, the fourth and as-of-now final movie in the iconic animated comedy franchise. No. 3 is The Blind Side, the inspirational sports drama featuring an Oscar-winning performance from Sandra Bullock. No. 4 is 2004 adventure comedy Without a Paddle. And No. 5 is Monster-in-Law, a romantic comedy two-hander starring Jennifer Lopez and Jane Fonda from 2005. The 2000s are back, baby!
The Goldbergs renewed for Season 10

Despite the controversial exit of Jeff Garlin, The Goldbergs' renewal for its 10th season isn't surprising since Wendi McLendon-Covey signed a new deal last month and since the show is still very popular on ABC. But what will happen to Garlin's character, Murray Goldberg, following the actor's exit after he was investigated by HR? "According to an individual with knowledge of the production, official plans for Garlin’s character are forthcoming, but it is likely that he will be written off the show," reports Variety's Joe Otterson.
In defense of IMDb TV rebranding as "Amazon Freevee"

IMDb TV's new name was met with Twitter mockery when it was announced Wednesday morning. "Streamer names are easy fodder for derision; Peacock also received brickbats and eyerolls, especially from those who didn’t think it would take flight," says Tony Maglio. "(For now, that appears to be the case.) Amazon Freevee is a bad name, with a phonetic spelling that’s cutesy and cloying — but it’s also one that makes literal sense in a way that its competitors Tubi and Fubo do not. As a streamer dedicated to free TV, Freevee is free TV. (FreeV wasn’t an alternative; it would be read as 'freev' and Free-V isn’t great, either.)" As Maglio notes, IMDb TV was previously known as "IMDb Freedive," so the new name pays homage to its "Free" past.
Hein’s Picks: Why I’ll Miss Better Call Saul

Jon Hein knows TV. In the late 1990s, he coined the phrase "Jump the Shark" when he founded the site of the same name. Since then, he's written about television everywhere from The New York Times to TV Guide. In his column for Primetimer, he shares his thoughts on what's new and good on TV and the shows on his radar for the coming week.
These five great movies are leaving Netflix at the end of April, don’t sleep on them

Netflix’s relentless drive to become a streaming service reliant on no other broadcast partners is continuing apace. In 2022, the streaming giant will be debuting a brand new movie every week (opens in new tab). Already available to watch are The Adam Project (opens in new tab), he Ryan Reynolds-led family adventure; Against The Ice, a bleak frosty thriller; and Windfall, (opens in new tab) a twisty home-invasion drama.
Epic Ryan Gosling Movie Is No. 1 on Netflix Right Now

Netflix is getting great new content all the time, and right now, an epic Ryan Gosling movie is the number one film on the streamer's charts. Blade Runner 2049, a 2017 sci-fi blockbuster, is the top movie on Netlfix, and No. 3 on the overall Top 10. It lands behind only the new season of Bridgerton at No. 1 and the new baking competition show, Is It Cake? at No. 2.
Jake Gyllenhaal Opens Up About Relationship With Heath Ledger While Filming Brokeback Mountain

Heath Ledger was an extraordinary actor whose film career was taking off to new heights. You may remember Heath Ledger initially for films like A Knight’s Tale and 10 Things I Hate About You. Just when he was getting award recognition for The Dark Knight and Brokeback Mountain, he passed away at the age of 28. Ledger’s co-star from Brokeback Mountain, Jake Gyllenhaal, opened up about what his relationship was like with his co-star while filming the Academy Award-nominated movie.
‘The Adam Project’ Soars: Ryan Reynolds Becomes Only Actor With 3 Films on Netflix’s All-Time Top 10 List (Exclusive)

Ryan Reynolds has added another feather to his cap. In its first three weeks of play on Netflix, his new movie The Adam Project has already cracked the streamer’s list of the top 10 most popular English-language films produced by Netflix. It now ranks at No. 7 (and could still move up).More from The Hollywood Reporter'A Madea Homecoming,' 'Free Guy' Enjoy Billion-Plus Minutes Viewed Streaming DebutsRyan Reynolds and Blake Lively Donate $500,000 to Indigenous-Focused Safe Water CharityLive-Action 'Voltron' Movie, With Rawson Marshall Thurber to Direct, Ignites Bidding War (Exclusive) With the new ranking, revealed on Tuesday, Reynolds has become the only actor...
Avengers Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans to reunite in new movie

Captain America and Black Widow are together again. Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson have set their next joint cinematic adventure after years of playing opposite each other in Disney's Marvel movies. The pair are set to star in a new film, Project Artemis, which was just acquired by Apple in a highly competitive situation, EW has learned.
James Caan & ‘Deadpool’ Star Morena Baccarin Join Pierce Brosnan In Philip Noyce’s ‘Fast Charlie’, Filming Begins Next Week In New Orleans

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Oscar nominee James Caan (The Godfather) and Morena Baccarin (Deadpool) will star alongside Pierce Brosnan in hitman thriller Fast Charlie, to be directed by Phillip Noyce (Salt). Filming is due to get underway in New Orleans next week. Former James Bond Brosnan will play Charlie Swift who has worked for his ageing mob boss Stan (Caan) for twenty years, skillfully operating as a prolific fixer and efficient hitman. When a rival boss moves to eliminate Stan and his entire team, he fails in wiping the team clean. Now on his own, Charlie will stop at nothing to avenge his friend and has no plans to...
Box Office: Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum’s ‘The Lost City’ Takes Down ‘The Batman’ With $31 Million Debut

Click here to read the full article. Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum’s screwball romantic comedy “The Lost City” collected $31 million at North American theaters over the weekend, a promising sign that Netflix hasn’t completely seized on the meet-cute market. Of course, Paramount, which is behind “The Lost City,” did not rely only on positive reviews — or the tease of Tatum’s bare behind — to fuel ticket sales. The on-screen chemistry between Bullock and Tatum, who were inescapable on social media, billboards and in trailers while promoting the film, were key in getting audiences to cinemas. That’s a huge accomplishment in...
Helen Mirren Pays Tribute After Her Stepson, Mandalorian And Pam & Tommy Actor Rio Hackford, Dies At 51

The public has said goodbye to a significant number of Hollywood stars as of late and, sadly, yet another has left us far too soon. Rio Hackford, the actor and club owner known for his roles on shows like The Mandalorian and Pam & Tommy, has died at the age of 51. Hackford was the son of Parker director Taylor Hackford, the husband of Oscar-winning actress Helen Mirren. Following her stepson’s death, Mirren took a moment to pay tribute to him.
A rotten Halle Berry thriller is the biggest movie on Netflix right now

One of the most fascinating things about Netflix’s Top 10 feature is watching new additions randomly catch fire. For example, in recent days, the Shrek movies have been tearing up the charts. But a new movie ascended the throne today. Just days after its arrival, the 2013 Halle Berry thriller The Call is the most popular movie on Netflix.
Keanu Reeves’ 10 Best Movies: From ‘John Wick’ to ‘The Matrix’ Films

When it comes to action movie stars, Keanu Reeves has been a force to be reckoned with since his emergence in the acting world in the 1990s. From blood-pumping action movies to romantic roles to a few comedic entries, Reeves has proved that he’s talented and versatile. Not to mention, he’s got his own position as one of the most likable and nicest people in Hollywood.
Jeopardy! names interim executive producer Michael Davies to the full-time job

“Today, I am delighted to announce that I have accepted Sony’s offer to become the show’s full time executive producer,” wrote Davies, best known for leading the massively successful Regis Philbin-hosted edition of ABC's Who Wants to be a Millionaire, on the Jeopardy! blog. “I am both honored and humbled by the faith the studio and the staff have put in me. Over the next few months, the scope of our plans will become clear. But, for now I just want to thank everyone in the Jeopardy! community for your phenomenal support.” Davies, who succeeds, disgraced former executive producer and host Mike Richards, indicated in January that he wanted the job full-time, telling the Wall Street Journal "I would find it very difficult to leave now" after overseeing a boost in ratings and the introduction of a sports-style box score. ALSO: Ken Jennings cracks a Ricky Gervais joke while guest-hosting Jeopardy!
Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

