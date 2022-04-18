Recommended:

IMDb TV's new name was met with Twitter mockery when it was announced Wednesday morning. "Streamer names are easy fodder for derision; Peacock also received brickbats and eyerolls, especially from those who didn’t think it would take flight," says Tony Maglio. "(For now, that appears to be the case.) Amazon Freevee is a bad name, with a phonetic spelling that’s cutesy and cloying — but it’s also one that makes literal sense in a way that its competitors Tubi and Fubo do not. As a streamer dedicated to free TV, Freevee is free TV. (FreeV wasn’t an alternative; it would be read as 'freev' and Free-V isn’t great, either.)" As Maglio notes, IMDb TV was previously known as "IMDb Freedive," so the new name pays homage to its "Free" past.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 6 DAYS AGO