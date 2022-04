We should know better than to let our chickens free-range, especially without a rooster to keep watch. But they are so good at escaping from the chicken run, we let them have their way. So unfortunately, they often end up feeding the local wildlife. Most recently, we lost a chicken to our neighborhood red-tailed hawk. Red-tailed hawks are the most common hawk in this area. These are the hawks that hang out along roads. Drive down most any highway, especially in winter,...

