Nothing less than all three points will do tonight for the Reds. In order to do so, they’ll need to look past the occasion (i.e. the biggest fixture in English football) and prove their superiority over this disjointed and poor Manchester United side. It probably won’t be as easy as the 5-0 away was, but Liverpool absolutely have the talent and mindset to repeat that dominant performance, if not the exact score line. Though I certainly wouldn’t say no to another 5-0.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 15 HOURS AGO