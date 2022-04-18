ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Michelle Yeoh Breaks Down In Tears: This Role Is 'Something I've Been Waiting For'

By Ed Mazza
HuffPost
HuffPost
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tpfmQ_0fCElY2P00

Screen icon Michelle Yeoh broke down in tears as she recalled reading the script for her trippy new film “ Everything Everywhere All At Once .”

“When I read the script, I thought, ‘This is something,’” she told GQ , then had to pause to collect herself before finishing the thought:

“This is something I’ve been waiting for for a long time that’s going to give me the opportunity to show my fans, my family, my audience what I’m capable of,” she said. “To be funny. To be real. To be sad. Finally, somebody understood that I can do all these things.”

The critics agree. “Everything Everywhere All At Once,” written and directed by a duo known as Daniels, is enjoying nearly universal acclaim, with a 97 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes . Yeoh’s performance in particular has been singled out, with both Variety and Vanity Fair saying she could earn her first Oscar nomination.

See her full interview with GQ from earlier this month, in which she breaks down her most memorable roles, below:

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 0

Related
PopSugar

Michelle Yeoh Wears 25+ Different Hairstyles in "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

In most movies, the main characters have a signature look that lays the groundwork for additional spinoff hairstyles as the plot evolves. The extent of it is usually an updo for a fancy event or maybe the addition of a hair accessory here or there, but mainly, just as we don't change our entire look day in and day out, most film characters don't either. However, in "Everything Everywhere All at Once," we see over 25 different hairstyles on the main character, Evelyn Wang (played by Michelle Yeoh), and each one is vastly different from the next.
BEAUTY & FASHION
InsideHook

A Viewing Guide to the Films of Michelle Yeoh, An Icon of Asian Cinema

The exhaustive and exhausting Everything Everywhere All At Once offers Michelle Yeoh her best showcase in years. In it she plays Evelyn, a wife, mother and laundromat owner who will lose everything if she can’t straighten out her taxes. But thanks to the multiverse, she’s also many other Evelyns: an opera singer, action star, alien with hot dogs for fingers — even a boulder who can think and move.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michelle Yeoh
Hello Magazine

Sharon Osbourne puts on brave face with first appearance following tragic loss

Sharon Osbourne put on a brave face while attending Elton John’s AIDs Foundation Oscars party days following the death of Foo Fighters drummer, Taylor Hawkins. Sharon and Ozzy both paid tribute to the performer, who very sadly passed away aged 50 on Friday, on social media. Sharon wrote: "Rest In Peace #taylorhawkins. Sending all our love to his wife and children," followed by a broken heart emoji," while Ozzy added: "@TaylorHawkins was truly a great person and an amazing musician. My heart, my love and my condolences go out to his wife, his children, his family, his band and his fans. See you on the other side – Ozzy."
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Deion Sanders Has Message for Will Smith and Chris Rock After Oscars Slap

The 2022 Oscars made major headlines when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock during the live broadcast. It led to a ton of reactions on social media, and one person who had a strong reaction was Pro Football Hall of Famer and Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders. On Twitter Sanders had a message for Smith and Rock after he watched the incident.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gq Magazine#Vanity Fair#Allatoncemovie#The Daniels#Rotten Tomatoes
Hello Magazine

Former NCIS star Pauley Perrette looks unrecognizable after wild hair transformation

Fans of NCIS will remember former chief forensic scientist Abby Sciuto, played by Pauley Perrette, for her gothic style and jet-black hair. But three years after leaving the hit show, Pauley has distanced herself even further from her character by undergoing a dramatic hair transformation and ditching her trademark hue completely. The 52-year-old surprised her fans in November by unveiling her new "rainbow" do – and there was not a hint of black insight.
HAIR CARE
Deadline

Whoopi Goldberg Explains Why Will Smith Wasn’t Ejected And Defends Standing Ovation: “You’re Up Before You Even Know You’ve Done Something Stupid”

Click here to read the full article. After media reports came out today suggesting Oscar producers did not formally request that Will Smith leave the ceremony after slapping Chris Rock, or at the least gave Smith mixed messages about the request, Academy’s Board of Governors member Whoopi Goldberg insisted on today’s The View, “He actually was. He was asked to leave.” Goldberg, who was not present at the Oscar ceremony and cautioned that she was not speaking for the Board, said today “but there are things that I do know.” Watch the View segment below. When pressed by some of her View co-hosts...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Will Smith Reunites With Ex-Wife Sheree Zampino After Oscars Win & Chris Rock Slap: Photo

On the same team! Will’s ex celebrated his Oscar success with him after a busy evening that included the ‘Slap Heard Around The World’. Got his back. Will Smith and ex Sheree Zampino reunited after his wild night at the Oscars on Sunday, Mar. 28. During the rollercoaster ceremony, he earned the top acting trophy after stepping onto the stage to slap presenter Chris Rock for he made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia.
CELEBRITIES
Glamour

Ashton Kutcher Couldn’t Keep His Eyes Off Mila Kunis During Their Oscars Red-Carpet Debut

After seven years of marriage, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher just attended the Academy Awards as a couple for the first time. The pair, who fell in love 14 years after meeting on the of That ’70s Show and now have two children, walked the Oscars red carpet together on March 27. Kutcher could hardly take his eyes off Kunis, who was decked out in a pink silk gown by Zuhair Murad. To be fair, the Black Swan actor looked just as enthralled with her husband in his black tuxedo.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

The winner of 'the best Oscars dress of all time' has been revealed

The best Oscars dress of all time has been revealed - and the winner may surprise you. British marketplace OnBuy.com has revealed which celebrity's dress has been voted the best in an online survey. Jam-packed with the most iconic red carpet looks, ranked among the top ten were some of Hollywood’s most notorious leading ladies, including Gwyneth Paltrow, Mila Kunis, Nicole Kidman, and Charlize Theron.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
rolling out

Donald Glover is making it hard for Black women to like him

Donald Glover is different. On April 7, Interview Magazine published an interview of Glover asking himself questions, then answering them. There are a number of things that Glover touched on in the interview, such as being a good man, culture, Zendaya and more. The one thing that many people were confused about was his question to himself regarding Black women.
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Chlöe and Halle Bailey Are a Stunning Sibling Duo at the Oscars

Chlöe and Halle Bailey arrived in style to the Oscars on Sunday. The pair hit the red carpet together wearing stunning floor-length gowns — Chlöe in a purple dress with a high slit and Halle in a cutout turquoise number. When asked who they're most excited to see at the Oscars, Chlöe gushed about Halle, who's presenting tonight, and her 22nd birthday, saying, "It's Halle's day today, so I'm like Halle's my number one."
CELEBRITIES
Harper's Bazaar

Beyoncé Is a Goddess in Her Completely Sheer Oscars After-Party Look

Another flashy Hollywood affair, another flashy Beyoncé look. After delivering two knockout looks at the 94th Academy Awards, where she performed in a feather-trimmed David Koma midi and attended the ceremony in a daffodil yellow gown, Beyoncé had one more look to cap off the night at her and Jay-Z's Oscars after-party.
TENNIS
The Independent

Jim Carrey video showing actor forcibly kissing Alicia Silverstone resurfaces after Will Smith criticism

Jim Carrey is being called out for “hypocrisy” after saying that Will Smith “should have been” arrested for hitting Chris Rock at the Oscars.The actor, 60, criticised Smith in the wake of the ceremony, in which Smith walked on the stage and struck Rock after he made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head. It is unknown whether Rock knew about Pinkett Smith’s alopecia diagnosis.”I have nothing against Will Smith – he’s done great things, but that was not a good moment,” Carrey told CBS host Gayle King. “It cast a shadow over everyone’s shining moment...
CELEBRITIES
HuffPost

HuffPost

33K+
Followers
1K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy