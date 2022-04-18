Green Bay Teen Faces Sexual Assault Charges

Police said a man in Georgia killed his grandmother by locking her in a freezer while she was still alive. Floyd County Police found the body of Doris Cumming, 82, on Thursday in the home she shared with her grandson, 29-year-old Robert Keith Tincher III. The Associated Press reports that Mr Tincher has been charged with murder, aggravated battery and concealing the death of another. He is currently being held in a jail in Rome, Georgia. Ms Cumming's family told police that they believed she had moved out of state, but grew concerned when they had not heard from...
Police have appealed for the public’s help to find two missing teenage girls who disappeared six days ago from Waltham Forest.Alliyah Montaque, 15, and Lina Bennacef, 16, who live in Walthamstow in east London, were last seen on Wednesday, 13 April.It is thought that they are with an older teenager who has links to south London, the Metropolitan Police said.Officers said the girls’ disappearance is out of character and they are becoming increasingly concerned for their welfare.Anyone who sees the pair is asked to call 999 immediately.Anyone with information about where they are can contact police on 101, giving the reference 6276/13APR.Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or to the Missing People charity on 116 000.Police also directly appealed to Alliyah to make contact with officers, or someone else that they feel they can trust, to let them know they are safe.
UPDATE: The incident at the Comfort Inn hotel in Bozeman near 7th Ave. and Oak St. has been peacefully resolved. One person is in custody. The Bozeman Police Department and the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office are currently working on an ongoing situation near Walmart located on N. 7th Avenue in Bozeman.
The grisly murder of mother-of-two Orsolya Gaal has stunned residents of the Forest Hills, Queens, neighbourhood where she lived.Ms Gaal, 51, was stabbed 58 times in the basement of her home before her killer placed her body in a duffle bag and left her remains in a nearby park early on the morning of Saturday, 16 April. Two days later, it emerged police had identified a person of interest in her killing.Here is what we know about the events leading up to Ms Gaal’s death and the police investigation.Good Friday, 15 April: Ms Gaal is seen in the backyard...
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The livestreamed fatal stabbing of a woman on social media led police to her body in an office building parking lot in Louisiana’s capital. Baton Rouge Police found Janice David’s naked body bound to a vehicle’s steering wheel with jumper cables late Monday night, news outlets reported.
ATLANTA — Atlanta police have released new surveillance video in the deadly shooting of a security guard outside an Atlanta restaurant. Anthony Frazier, 51, was shot and killed Monday around 7 p.m. outside the American Wings and Seafood restaurant on Cleveland Avenue. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts...
A man from Michigan was found guilty of shooting a woman several times before filming himself kicking her to death. Andrew John-Lawrence Lafey, 23, stood accused of murdering Gracyn Brickley, 18, on Feb. 16, 2021, behind a Maple Grove Township home, according to Lansing NBC affiliate WILX. Lafey shot Brickley several times with a .22 rifle before using his mobile phone to record himself kicking the young woman to death, a horrifying attack that lasted nearly 11 minutes.
The mummified body found in the wall of the Henry J. Kaiser Convention Center in Oakland, California, was identified as a 42-year-old man who vanished nearly two years ago, the coroner's office said Tuesday. The body was found in March by a construction crew doing remodeling work at the historic...
A man who repeatedly fired a stun gun at his new wife has been jailed for 18 months. Slawomir Buczynski shot at Katarzyna Kowal up to seven times as she made a cake in their flat in Aberdeen. A young boy who was also in the house hid in a...
The girlfriend of Johnny May Cash says she was acting in self-defense when she fatally shot the Chicago-based rapper. According to the Chicago Sun-Times, 28-year-old Brianna Gibbs was charged with murder just hours after she opened fire on the 27-year-old drill artist, born Tyrone Pittman. While in custody, the woman claimed she shot Cash—the brother of rapper/producer Young Chop—because she feared for her safety. She told police that her boyfriend had pulled out a chunk of her hair during a dispute Sunday at his home in Chicago’s Bronzeville neighborhood. At one point during the altercation, Cash’s gun allegedly fell to the ground and was picked up by Gibbs. The woman said she then fled to the porch with the firearm in hand, and told her boyfriend to bring out her phone from inside. She told police she decided to shoot Cash if he “came out aggressively at her.”
It took about four hours for a jury to find a Stow man guilty on all charges related to the murder of Dee'Arius Reese, 20, who was shot outside an Akron town home apartment in October 2020. Terrian Wray, 22, of Stow, was charged with aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault...
