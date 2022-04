It would seem that three things in life are certain: death, taxes and New York City’s yellow taxi cabs. Even Uber can’t seem to live without them. The ride-share company announced this week that it will be making taxi cabs in New York City available for booking rides through its app. This will work by integrating Uber’s software with that of companies like CMT and Curb, which are currently used in 14,000 NYC taxis. Prices for riders will be about the same as an UberX, and the cab drivers will receive the same fare for the ride as a regular Uber driver would. Uber has yet to disclose what percentage of the fare it will take — with Uber drivers, the company usually claims about 20 percent of the fare.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 26 DAYS AGO