Snowdonia: Walker in Tryfan fall suffers head injuries

A 59-year-old man is dead after suffering critical head injuries while working in a coal mine in central Queensland. Police responded to the workplace incident at the Moranbah North underground mine, inland from Mackay, about 10pm Friday. The operation is owned by multinational company Anglo American, who confirmed on Saturday...
An eight-year-old boy has suffered serious facial injuries after being bitten by a dog. A six-year-old girl was also taken to Birmingham Children's Hospital with injuries to her arm after the attack in Brook Vale, Cannock in Staffordshire, at about 12:40 GMT on Saturday.
A 74-year-old man was being flown to a nearby hospital after falling and suffering a head injury in Morris County Friday afternoon, developing reports say. The man fell near a building on Shore Road in Jefferson shortly before 3:50 p.m., according to initial and unconfirmed reports. A medical helicopter was...
CORINTH, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a teen is in serious condition after he crashed into another vehicle. Vermont State Police say on March 17, Zachary Ferro, 19, was driving south on Village Road toward Route 25 in the town of Corinth. Police say just after 8 p.m. last Thursday,...
An RAF officer father drowned on a family holiday after being swept out to sea on a beach called Hell's Mouth. An inquest was told Sgt Stephen Hulsmeier, 47, was 'screaming for help' when he was dragged into the waves along with a friend's daughter on August 6. They had...
Chilling footage shows a father-of-two just minutes before he was crushed to death at a scrap metal plant where bosses were guilty of hundreds of safety breaches. Stuart Towns, 34, was manhandling large pieces of metal which were blocking a conveyor belt when they smashed ontop of him causing horrific head injuries.
CCTV footage shows a killer allegedly trying to carry out a “massacre” of his neighbours which saw a father-of-three stabbed to death and two others wounded.Can Arslan, 52, is on trial for the murder of Matthew Boorman, who was stabbed 27 times on his front lawn after returning home from work.Bristol Crown Court heard it is not disputed Arslan killed Boorman, 43, but the jury in the trial has been told it must decide whether his death was murder or manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility.Arslan was fuelled by “anger and revenge” against fellow residents in his village...
A heartbroken mother has paid tribute to her "beautiful boy" who died after being rescued from the River Severn. Toby Jones, aged 31, was pulled from the river by firefighters at Victoria Quay in Shrewsbury on Friday night but later died in hospital. A section of Victoria Quay was taped...
Metal detectorists found four items which potentially could be named as treasure within six weeks. Norfolk Coroner's Court heard a post-medieval hawking ring, an early-medieval silver ring, an early-medieval gilded brooch and a medieval pilgrim badge were found between 10 August and 17 September. A fifth item, an early-medieval silver...
Police have issued a CCTV image of a suspect after Earth, Wind and Fire star Morris 'Mo' Pleasure was slapped and racially abused outside a nightclub in Wales. The American soul star - who also played with Michael Jackson and the Average White Band - was attacked after passing a man in a 2am queue in Aberystwyth earlier this month.
A body has been found in the search for a 16-year-old boy who went missing in Scotland.William Clarke vanished from Ardvasar on the Isle of Skye on Sunday night launching a desperate search to find him.Police helicopters, Mountain Rescue teams, and Coast Guard crew came together to help in the large scale search.Condolences have been paid to his family though a formal identification is yet to take place. Lochaber and Sky Police said in a Twitter post said: “Officers on Skye can confirm a body has been found in the search for 16-year-old William Clarke, known as Will, from Ardvasar,...
Police have made an urgent appeal to find two missing teenage girls last seen in a hospital car park wearing pyjamas and slippers. Aleighsha and Livia, both 14-years-old, were last seen in the car park of Ross-on-Wye Community Hospital in Herefordshire at around 12.30am.Aleighsha is described of a slim build with dark brown hair and blue eyes.Livia is also of a slim build but has light brown hair, blue eyes and wears a nose ring. Police have not releaed their surnames as part of the appeal. A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: “Officers and their families are becoming increasingly...
A 61-year-old woman was flown to the hospital after she suffered life-threatening injuries and had to be extricated from her vehicle following a two-vehicle crash in Cary Tuesday morning. The Cary Fire Protection District and Cary Police Department responded at 11:44 a.m. Tuesday to East Main Street and Second Street in Cary for a motor […]
A “naïve” college student in “awe” of a teenage girl convicted of murdering a man in a Cardiff park was manipulated into lying to police about her whereabouts, a court has been told.Lewis Newman, 18, of Ventnor Place, Mynachdy, pleaded guilty to perverting the course of justice after he falsely told detectives Dionne Timms-Williams had stayed at his home on the night of the fatal assault on Dr Gary Jenkins in Bute Park.Dr Jenkins, a consultant psychiatrist and father-of-two, was “cruelly beaten” and “tortured” during a prolonged homophobic attack by Timms-Williams and two men in the early hours of July...
Police have appealed for the public’s help to find two missing teenage girls who disappeared six days ago from Waltham Forest.Alliyah Montaque, 15, and Lina Bennacef, 16, who live in Walthamstow in east London, were last seen on Wednesday, 13 April.It is thought that they are with an older teenager who has links to south London, the Metropolitan Police said.Officers said the girls’ disappearance is out of character and they are becoming increasingly concerned for their welfare.Anyone who sees the pair is asked to call 999 immediately.Anyone with information about where they are can contact police on 101, giving the reference 6276/13APR.Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or to the Missing People charity on 116 000.Police also directly appealed to Alliyah to make contact with officers, or someone else that they feel they can trust, to let them know they are safe.
Three Rottweiler dogs removed from a house after a toddler was mauled to death have been destoyed by police.The two-year-old boy was attacked at his home in Egdon, Worcestershire, by one of the dogs, prompting his family to rush him to hospital on 28 March.The toddler was taken to Worcestershire Royal Hospital by ambulance and later transferred to Birmingham Children’s Hospital in a critical condition. He died as a result of his injuries on 30 March.The boy suffered a cardiac arrest when he was bitten by one of the animals and although he was initially said to be in a...
A body has been found in a river in the search for a 21-year-old man who was missing for 19 days. Nathan Fleetwood was last seen near Kingsland Bridge, Shrewsbury, on 27 March. West Mercia Police said the body was found by West Mercia Search and Rescue in the River...
