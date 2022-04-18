ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

South Korea lifts most COVID precautions as new cases dip to two-month low

By Soo-Hyang Choi
 2 days ago
SEOUL, April 18 (Reuters) - South Korea lifted almost all of its COVID-19 precautions on Monday in a major step towards a return to normal life as the Omicron variant recedes and daily infections retreated to a more than two-month low of fewer than 50,000.

A midnight curfew on restaurants and other businesses was scrapped, along with a cap of 10 people allowed to gather. From next week, people will be allowed to eat snacks in cinemas and other indoor public facilities such as stadiums.

People are still required to wear masks, however, with the government planning to review whether to lift a rule for masks outdoors in two weeks.

The relaxation of the rules come as the number of coronavirus cases in South Korea fell to 47,743 on Monday, the lowest since Feb. 9, after hovering at more than 620,000 a day in mid-March.

Some rules, however, remain including mandatory quarantine for unvaccinated inbound travellers and negative PCR tests for the fully vaccinated.

South Korea has largely managed to limit deaths and critical cases through widespread vaccination, and it has scaled back the aggressive tracing and containment efforts that made it a mitigation success story from most of the first two years of the pandemic.

Nearly 87% of the 52 million population are fully vaccinated, with 64% having also had a booster, according to Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency data.

In line with the easing of the rules, companies are gradually returning to their offices.

Most staff at giant steelmaker POSCO (005490.KS) have returned to their offices this month, becoming one of the first major firms to bring people back.

LG Electronics (066570.KS) said it had reduced the proportion of employees working from home to 30% from 50% from Monday, while scrapping a limit on the number of people allowed in meetings.

Samsung Electronics (005930.KS) said it had yet to implement its back-to-office plan and the public sector is also awaiting new government guidelines.

The Bank of Korea, which has 30% of its head office staff working from home, is considering easing its guidelines, officials said.

The government had recommended workplaces with 300 or more employees adopt flexible working hours and have 10% of staff work from home.

Reporting by Soo-hyang Choi; Additional reporting by Heekyong Yang and Byungwook Kim

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Thrillist

South Korea Is Dropping Its Quarantine Mandate for Tourists on April 1

After two years of having some of the strictest COVID-19 protocols, South Korea will let travelers enter the country without quarantining. Officials announced that tourists would no longer need to quarantine starting on April 1, 2022. In the past, travelers needed to quarantine for 10 days. Then in February, officials announced that number was dropping down to seven days. To get into the country now, travelers must prove that they are fully vaccinated with a booster shot.
The Independent

Sealed doors and tensions boiling over: American expat reveals reality of Shanghai’s citywide lockdown

An American expat in China has been using her social media platforms to document her lived experiences of weathering a Covid-19 lockdown in her second-home of Shanghai, where the restrictions aimed at containing a recent Omicron surge were so severe this week it forced the US State Department to order all non emergency consulate employees to leave the city.“Stuff in Shanghai is literally changing everyday. Media reporting is often several days behind the current situation,” Chaniece Brackeen wrote in a tweet on 9 April, a day after China reported over 20,000 new Covid-19 cases, a number that far outpaces...
Reuters

COVID-shaming pits neighbour against neighbour in locked-down Shanghai

SHANGHAI, April 18 (Reuters) - The tensions of lockdown have exposed divisions among Shanghai residents, pitting young against old, locals against outsiders, and above all, COVID-negative against COVID-positive people. Shanghai's 25 million people, most of whom live in apartment blocks, have forged new communal bonds during the city's coronavirus outbreak,...
The Guardian

China tightens controls as Shanghai reports record Covid cases

Shanghai reported a record number of symptomatic Covid-19 cases on Saturday and other areas across China tightened controls as the country kept up its “dynamic clearance” approach that aims to stamp out the highly transmissible Omicron variant. The Zhengzhou airport economic zone, a central Chinese manufacturing area that...
US News and World Report

China's Economy Grows Still-Weak 4.8% in January-March

BEIJING (AP) — China’s economic growth edged up to a still-weak 4.8% over a year earlier in the first three months of 2022 as a wave of coronavirus outbreaks led to shutdowns of industrial cities. Growth crept up from the previous quarter’s 4% following a slump triggered by...
Apple Insider

Apple won't easily be able to work around long China COVID lockdows

Key Apple suppliers including Pegatron have already been ordered by Chinese authorities to halt production. Presently, Pegatron may not be allowed to resume until early May, and overall, the lockdown policies affecting all firms in the region have delayed MacBook Pro manufacture. According to Reuters, it's possible that Pegatron alone...
Motley Fool

European Companies Say 'No Thanks' to China's Offer to List There

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
